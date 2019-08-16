Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS ENTERING INTO TENANCY AGREEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THEME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 990)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

ENTERING INTO TENANCY AGREEMENTS

The Board announces that on 16 August 2019, Bright Point Trading Pte. Ltd. (as tenant) entered into Tenancy Agreement 1 with PSU (as landlord) for the leasing of the Premise 1 for a term of three years commencing from 16 August 2019 to 15 August 2022. Also, on the same day, BPI Trading (SG) Pte. Ltd. (as tenant) entered into the Tenancy Agreement 2 with PSU (as landlord) for the leasing of the Premise 2 for a term of three years commencing from 16 August 2019 to 15 August 2022.

Bright Point Trading Pte. Ltd. is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. BPI Trading (SG) Pte. Ltd. is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. PSU is wholly-owned by Mr. You, a controlling shareholder and therefore is a connected person of the Company. As such, the transactions contemplated by the Tenancy Agreements constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Given that one or more of the applicable percentage ratios are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the aggregate transaction amounts under the Tenancy Agreements fall within the thresholds prescribed in Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules. Hence, the entering into of the Tenancy Agreements is exempt from circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements, but is subject to the annual reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board announces that on 16 August 2019, Bright Point Trading Pte. Ltd. (as tenant) entered into the Tenancy Agreement 1 with PSU (as lessor) for the leasing of the Premise 1 for a term of three years commencing from 16 August 2019 to 15 August 2022.