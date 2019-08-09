Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT -

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP

SUMMARY

On 9 August 2019, the Directors resolved to revise the annual cap in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT Group to RMB90 million (equivalent to approximately HK$102.3 million) for the year ending 31 December 2019.

Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the revised annual cap for the service fees payable by the Group exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are therefore exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements.

COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 November 2018 in relation to the Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement entered into between the Company and CMHIT which sets out the framework for future transactions in relation to the provision of technology consulting services, software development and information systems integration services by CMHIT to members of the Group.

The Board also resolved on the same day to set the annual caps in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT for each of the two years ending 31 December 2018 and 2019 as follow:

Annual caps for the year

ending 31 December

20182019