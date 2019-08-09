Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 00144)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION
COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT -
REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP
SUMMARY
On 9 August 2019, the Directors resolved to revise the annual cap in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT Group to RMB90 million (equivalent to approximately HK$102.3 million) for the year ending 31 December 2019.
Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the revised annual cap for the service fees payable by the Group exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are therefore exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements.
COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 November 2018 in relation to the Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement entered into between the Company and CMHIT which sets out the framework for future transactions in relation to the provision of technology consulting services, software development and information systems integration services by CMHIT to members of the Group.
The Board also resolved on the same day to set the annual caps in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT for each of the two years ending 31 December 2018 and 2019 as follow:
Annual caps for the year
ending 31 December
20182019
Service fees payable
RMB16 million
RMB18 million
(equivalent to
(equivalent to
approximately
approximately
HK$18.2 million)
HK$20.5 million)
On 9 August 2019, the Board resolved to revise the annual cap in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT for the year ending 31 December 2019 as follow:
Annual cap for
the year ending 31
December 2019
Service fees payable
RMB90 million
(equivalent to
approximately
HK$102.3 million)
REASONS FOR THE REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP
CMHIT is an information technology solution provider specialising in port, terminal and logistics industry. On one hand, CMHIT have facilitated the Group to build a smart management platform providing the Group with various technical capabilities in areas such as management analysis, weather warning, emergency commands and safety production management. On the other hand, CMHIT also facilitated the Group to enhance its overall IT systems in connection with port management and developed and implemented "e-port" platforms and "smart port" infrastructures. In light of the growing business volume between the Group and CMHIT, the amount of service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT is expected to increase significantly. The Directors are of the view that the continuing provision of services by CMHIT to members of the Group under the Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement will enhance the business operation efficiency and therefore is beneficial to the Group.
It is proposed that RMB90 million (equivalent to approximately HK$102.3 million) shall be the revised annual cap in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT for the year ending 31 December 2019. Such revised annual cap was determined with reference to the amount of service fees paid since the effective date of the Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement and the anticipated future increase in the connected transactions between the Group and CMHIT. As at the date of this announcement, the service fees paid by the Group to CMHIT have not exceeded the original annual cap for the year ending 31 December 2019.
Taken into the above, the Directors, including the independent non-executive Directors, are of the view that the proposed revised annual cap in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT for the year ending 31 December 2019 under the Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors have a material interest in the Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement, nor are they required to abstain from voting in the relevant board resolutions.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
CMHIT is held by the Company and CMPG as to 76.84% and 23.16%, respectively. Since CMPG is a substantial shareholder of the Company and a subsidiary of CMG, the ultimate holding company of the Company, CMPG is a connected person of the Company and accordingly CMHIT is a connected subsidiary of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the revised annual caps for the service fees payable by the Group exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are therefore exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements.
1. DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"associates"
"Board"
"CMG"
"CMHIT"
"CMPG"
has the meaning ascribed to this term under Rule 14A.06 of the Listing Rules
the board of Directors of the Company
China Merchants Group Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC and the ultimate holding company of the Company
China Merchants Holdings (International) Information Technology Company Limited* (招商局國際信息技術有限公司), a limited
liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC and a 76.84%-owned subsidiary of the Company
China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd.* (招商局港口集團股份有 限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC whose A shares and B shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 001872/201872), a substantial shareholder and a fellow subsidiary of the Company
"Company"China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong and whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Comprehensive Services the comprehensive service framework agreement dated 6 November Framework Agreement" 2018 entered into between the Company and CMHIT in relation to the provision of information services by CMHIT to members of the
Group
"connected person" has the meaning ascribed to this term under Rule 14A.06 of the Listing Rules
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the People's Republic of China
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
per cent.
For reference only, an exchange rate of HK$1.00 to RMB0.88 has been used for the conversion of Renminbi into Hong Kong dollars in this announcement.
By Order of the Board
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited
Fu Gangfeng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Fu Gangfeng, Mr. Su Jian, Mr. Xiong Xianliang, Mr. Bai Jingtao, Mr. Ge Lefu, Mr. Wang Zhixian and Mr. Zheng Shaoping as executive directors; and Mr. Kut Ying Hay, Mr. Lee Yip Wah Peter, Mr. Li Ka Fai David and Mr. Bong Shu Ying Francis as independent non-executive directors.
