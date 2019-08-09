Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - 2019 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT - DETERMINATION OF ANNUAL CAPS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

2019 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT

DETERMINATION OF ANNUAL CAPS

On 9 August 2019, Shenzhen Jinyu and SCMPI entered into the 2019 Property Services Agreement for a term of three years taking effect from 1 July 2019 and ending on 30 June 2022.

For the purpose of Rule 14A.53 of the Listing Rules, on 9 August 2019, the Directors resolved to set the annual caps in respect of the fees payable to SCMPI under the 2019 Property Management Services Agreement at RMB4.4 million, RMB9.2 million and RMB9.6 million (equivalent to approximately HK$5.0 million, HK$10.5 million and HK$10.9 million) for the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual caps for the service fees payable by the Group exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are therefore exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements.

1. BACKGROUND

Shenzhen Jinyu, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company entered into the 2016 Property Management Services Agreement with SCMPI (an indirect subsidiary of CMG, the ultimate holding company of the Company) on 13 October 2016 for a term of three years ended on 30 June 2019 in relation to the provision of certain property management services (such as rent collection, lease management and operational management services) for the Target Property. The 2016 Property Management Services Agreement constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company but since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in relation to the annual transaction amounts under the 2016 Property Management Services Agreement are below 0.1%, the transactions contemplated under the 2016 Property Management Services Agreement are exempt from the reporting, annual review, announcement, circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.