Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00123)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO FX TRANSACTIONS

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement with CHB on 21 August 2019 which governs the FX Transactions (namely, Spot Contracts and Forward Contracts) to be entered into between the Group and the CHB Group.

PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS

The proposed Annual Caps for the Spot Contracts, based on aggregate amount of Spread, will be HK$12.0 million, HK$14.3 million and HK$17.2 million for each of the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The proposed Annual Caps for the Forward Contracts, based on aggregate amount of Hedging Cost, will be HK$51 million, HK$61 million and HK$74 million for each of the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As CHB is a subsidiary of YXE, the controlling shareholder of the Company, CHB is a connected person of the Company. The FX Transactions between the Group and the CHB Group therefore constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

As the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) for the proposed Annual Caps under the 2019 Foreign Exchange Framework Agreement exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, the transactions contemplated thereunder are only subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements but exempt from independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.