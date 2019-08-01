Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS LOGISTICS SERVICES AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1169)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

LOGISTICS SERVICES AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 31 July 2019, the Company has entered into the Logistics Services Agreement with Gooday Logistics, pursuant to which, the Gooday Logistics Group agrees to provide the Logistics Services to the Group at a fair and reasonable price and on normal commercial terms, for the period from 31 July 2019 to 31 December 2021.

The Asset Swap (as defined in the Company's announcement dated 30 August 2018) has completed in July 2019, and Gooday Logistics has become a subsidiary of Haier Corp and ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. Haier Corp is the controlling Shareholder of the Company as it indirectly holds approximately 57.8% of the total issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement. Therefore, Gooday Logistics is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Logistics Services Agreement will constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated based on the annual caps under the Logistics Services Agreement is higher than 0.1% but less than 5%, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Logistics Services Agreement are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements, but are exempted from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

THE LOGISTICS SERVICES AGREEMENT AND PRICING POLICY

The principle terms of the Logistics Services Agreement are set out as follows:

Date

31 July 2019

Parties

(i) the Company for itself and its subsidiary(ies); and

(ii) Gooday Logistics for itself and its subsidiary(ies)

Term

From 31 July 2019 to 31 December 2021

Principal terms

Pursuant to the Logistics Services Agreement, the Gooday Logistics Group will provide Logistics Services to the Company or members of the Group on a non-exclusive basis. The consideration payable under the Logistics Service Agreement will be settled by cash.

Pricing principles

The fees to be charged by the Gooday Logistics Group for the provision of the Logistics Services shall be negotiated by the parties on an arm's length basis on terms no less favourable than those offered to the Group by independent third parties (at least two quotations from independent third parties would be obtained for similar sets of logistics requirements on a quarterly basis). In the event that there are no appropriate independent third parties providing similar logistics services for comparison and referencing purpose, Gooday Logistics agrees to provide referencing information aboutthe fees and terms of similar logistics services provided by Gooday Logistics to independent third parties acceptable to both parties for comparison and referencing purpose.

Conditions of the Logistics Services Agreement

The continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Logistics Services Agreement will be conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group on normal commercial terms and/or on terms no less favourable than those offered by independent third parties to the Group for a period ending 31 December 2021 and subject to the following conditions under the Listing Rules:

(a) the total expenditure of the Group in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Logistics Services Agreement will not exceed the proposed caps in this announcement;

(b) the Company will comply with the requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules for the transactions contemplated under the Logistics Services Agreement; and

(c) The Group has an option, in its entire discretion, to renew the Logistics Services Agreement upon expiry (subject to adjustment of fees where necessary) for another term of three years. The Haier Group does not have reciprocal rights under the Logistics Services Agreement. The exercise of such option will be subject to the then applicable requirements governing continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, including but not limited to the approval by the Independent Shareholders if necessary.

THE PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS AND THE BASIS OF DETERMINATION

The proposed annual caps for the aggregate amount to be paid by the Group to the Gooday Logistics Group for the provision of the Logistics Services under the Logistics Services Agreement for the period from 31 July 2019 to 31 December 2019, the financial year ending 31 December 2020 and the financial year ending 31 December 2021 are set out as follows:

Proposed Annual Proposed Annual Proposed Annual Cap for the period Cap for the financial Cap for the financial from 31 July 2019 to year ending year ending 31 December 2019 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) 841 1,686 1,946

The proposed annual caps for the Logistics Services are determined with reference to, among other things, (a) the historical figures of the transactions between the Gooday Logistics Group and the Group during each of the two financial years ended 31

December 2018, and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the historical growth rate; and (b) the anticipated increase in demand for the Logistics Services by the Group by taking into account the future growth prospects of the Group in the coming few years. Such growth is assumed solely for determining the relevant annual caps and shall not be regarded as any indication directly or indirectly as to the respective revenue, profitability or trading prospects of the Group and the Haier Group.

HISTORICAL FIGURES

The total amount of the provision of the logistic services by the Gooday Logistics Group to the Group for each of the two financial year ended 31 December 2018, and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were approximately RMB1,108 million, RMB1,093 million and RMB622 million respectively.

REASONS FOR, BENEFITS OF THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED UNDER THE LOGISTICS SERVICES AGREEMENT

First, as a leader in the large-format logistics sector, Gooday Logistics is capable of continuously providing quality services to the Group. Gooday Logistics provides all-category, omni-channel, full-process and integrated logistics services for customers and users in household electronic appliance industry, home furniture industry, sanitary and bathroom equipment industry, fitness equipment industry and other complementary industries, and has millions square metres of storage areas, thousands of delivery outlets for large-format items, tens of thousands of vehicles, and a full-process visual information system. Gooday Logistics can accurately meet the Group's logistics service needs in raw material procurement, household appliance warehousing and distribution, and last mile installation.

Second, the continuous use of Gooday Logistics helps to maintain consistent services. Given its long history of providing services to the Group, Gooday Logistics has an in-depth understanding of the Group's development strategy, development goals and business model, formed a mature supply chain system and established an integrated information system. The Group needs Gooday Logistics to provide continuing services, so as to avoid significant costs incurred from making a switch.

Besides, the Group is an important shareholder of Gooday Logistics, and will benefit from growth in revenue and profits of Gooday Logistics.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are, therefore, of the view that the Logistics Services Agreement (including the proposed annual caps therein) was entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, on normal commercial terms, which are arrived at after arm's length negotiations and on terms which are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

INTERNAL CONTROL MEASURES ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

In accordance with the Listing Rules, we will comply at all times with the applicable provisions under Rules 14A.34, 14A.51 to 14A.59 of the Listing Rules in respect of the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Logistics Services Agreement. In addition, in order to safeguard the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, the Company has adopted the following guidelines and principles in monitoring the transactions between the Group and the Gooday Logistics Group, namely:

. the Company will report the transactions under the Logistics Services Agreement with the Gooday Logistics Group to the independent non-executive Directors during each of the audit committee meetings (if necessary) according to the audit committee meeting agenda. The Company shall ensure that such kind of reporting shall be conducted not less than three times in a year; and

. the Company will review the transactions with the Gooday Logistics Group to identify any continuing connected transactions that may be at risk of exceeding the proposed annual caps, and any measures to be taken in respect of such continuing connected transactions. The Group has established a series of measures and policies to ensure that such continuing connected transactions will be conducted in accordance with the terms of the Logistics Services Agreement. These measures and policies include: (i) the Company will have specifically designated personnel from the relevant departments to monitor the transactions under the Logistics Services Agreement and will report to the management of the Company regularly in relation to the transactions. (ii) The Group will also conduct random internal checks to ensure that the internal control measures in respect of the continuing connected transactions remain complete and effective.

The independent non-executive Directors will review the continuing connected transactions under the Logistics Services Agreement annually to check and confirm whether such continuing connected transactions have been conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company, on normal commercial terms, in accordance with the Logistics Services Agreement governing them on terms that are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole, and whether the internal control procedures put in place by the Company are adequate and effective to ensure that such continuing connected transactions are conducted in accordance with the pricing policy set out in the Logistics Services Agreement.