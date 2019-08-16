Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS PROPOSED REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

平安健康醫療科技有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1833)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

PROPOSED REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS

The Board proposes to further revise annual caps under the Provision of Products and Services Framework Agreement and the Services Purchasing Framework Agreement for the years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020, which is subject to the Shareholders' approval at a general meeting of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, Ping An is one of the controlling shareholders of the Company and held approximately 41.27% of the total issued share capital of the Company, and thus Ping An and its associates are connected persons of the Company. Therefore, the revision of annual caps under the Provision of Products and Services Framework Agreement and the Services Purchasing Framework Agreement for the years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020 are connected transactions of the Company. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the highest proposed revised annual caps under each of the Provision of Products and Services Framework Agreement and the Services Purchasing Framework Agreement, on a stand-alone basis, is more than 5%, the revision of annual caps under both of the Provision of Products and Services Framework Agreement and the Services Purchasing Framework Agreement is therefore subject to reporting, announcement, circular (including independent financial advice) and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Company expects to dispatch a circular on or before September 6, 2019 containing, among others, (i) details of the proposed revision of annual caps under the Provision of Products and Services Framework Agreement and the Services Purchasing Framework Agreement for the years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020; (ii) a letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and Independent Shareholders regarding the proposed revision of annual caps; and (iii) a letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee regarding the proposed revision of annual caps, and the notice of the general meeting to the Shareholders.