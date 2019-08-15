Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS

Reference is made to the section headed "Connected Transactions" in the Prospectus in relation to, among others, (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement.

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS

  1. The Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement
    During a recent review by the Board on the existing continuing connected transactions of the Group, the Directors found that the transactions amount under the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement is approaching the existing annual cap for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
    On 15 August 2019, Guangzhou Yaxin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement with Agile Holdings, to revise the existing annual caps for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 from RMB60,000,000 and RMB73,000,000 to RMB115,000,000 and RMB140,000,000, respectively.
  2. The Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement
    During a recent review by the Board on the existing continuing connected transactions of the Group, the Directors found that the transactions amount under the Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement is approaching the existing annual cap for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
    On 15 August 2019, Guangzhou Yatao, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement with Agile Holdings, to revise the existing annual caps for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 from RMB13,500,000 and RMB17,550,000 to RMB40,000,000 and RMB114,600,000, respectively.

1

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Agile Holdings is one of the Company's controlling shareholders and therefore is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, each of the transactions contemplated under (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

According to Rule 14A.54 of the Listing Rules, if the Company proposes to revise the annual caps for its continuing connected transactions, the Company will be required to re-comply with the announcement and shareholders' approval requirements.

Based on the revised annual caps under (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement, as all of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) are less than 5%, the entering into (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements, but exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.

Save for Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung and Mr. Huang Fengchao, the executive Directors who are the directors and shareholders of Agile Holdings, and Ms. Yue Yuan, a non-executive Director who is a senior member of management and a shareholder of Agile Holdings, none of the Directors has or is deemed to have a material interest in (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder, including the revised annual caps. Hence, only Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung, Mr. Huang Fengchao and Ms. Yue Yuan are required to abstain from voting on the relevant Board resolutions.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

  1. The Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement

Reference is made to the section headed "Connected Transactions" in the Prospectus in relation to, among others, the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement. Principal terms of the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement are set out below for reference:

Date

23 January 2018

Parties

Guangzhou Yaxin and Agile Holdings

2

Services

Guangzhou Yaxin shall provide pre-delivery inspection services, including but not limited to conducting house inspection on properties developed by Agile Group upon completion of construction and before delivery of the same to homeowners (the "Pre-delivery Inspection Services").

Term

For the period commencing the Listing Date and expiring on 31 December 2020.

Pricing basis

The service fees to be charged for the Pre-delivery Inspection Services shall be determined after arm's length negotiations with reference to the anticipated operational costs (including labor costs and material costs) and the prevailing market price for similar services for corporate customers in the open market.

To determine the prevailing market price, the sales department of the Group and its designated personnel shall obtain quotations from at least two Independent Third Parties on a quarterly basis to ascertain the market price for the provision of the same or similar services in the same or similar area or in the vicinity under normal commercial terms. The sales department of the Group will then (i) compare the price for the provision of Pre-delivery Inspection Services to the Agile Group; and (ii) make evaluation and assessment to ensure that the price payable by the Agile Group will be no less favourable than those offered by other Independent Third Parties.

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS

During a recent review by the Board on the existing continuing connected transactions of the Group, the Directors found that the transaction amount under the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement is approaching the existing annual cap of RMB60,000,000 for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

The Group has been providing the Pre-delivery Inspection Services to Agile Group. Since January 2019, the properties delivered by Agile Group has been increased which resulted in increasing demand of Pre-delivery Inspection Services from Agile Group. As such, the transaction amounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 are expected to be higher than the original level as determined at the time entering into the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement.

On 15 August 2019, Guangzhou Yaxin entered into the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement with Agile Holdings, pursuant to which the annual caps of the Pre- delivery Inspection Services for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 were revised from RMB60,000,000 and RMB73,000,000 to RMB115,000,000 and RMB140,000,000, respectively.

Save for the revised annual caps described above, the other provisions of the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement shall remain the same and in full force and effect.

3

The Board confirms that as at the date of this announcement, the transaction amount for the Pre-delivery Inspection Services has not exceeded the original annual cap for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

Historical transaction amounts and annual caps

The tables below set out (i) the actual transaction amounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the seven months ended 31 July 2018 and 2019 and (ii) the original annual caps under the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement and the revised annual caps for the two years ending 31 December 2020:

For the

For the

For the

year ended

seven months

seven months

31 December

ended

ended

2018

31 July 2018

31 July 2019

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

Actual transaction amounts

49,997

35,394

55,218

For the

For the

year ending

year ending

31 December

31 December

2019

2020

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

Original annual cap

60,000

73,000

Revised annual cap

115,000

140,000

The revised annual caps are determined with reference to the following factors:

  1. the historical transaction amounts under the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement for the seven months ended 31 July 2019, representing an increase of approximately 56.0% as compared with the same period in 2018;
  2. the estimation of capacity of the Group to provide Pre-delivery Inspection Services; and
  3. the anticipated demand for Pre-delivery Inspection Services from Agile Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the basis of determining the revised annual caps is fair and reasonable.

4

Reasons for and benefits of revision of the annual caps

The Group is principally engaged in property management, property sales, property inspection, advertising and tourism services. The Group has been providing the Pre-delivery Inspection Services to Agile Group. Since January 2019, with the business development of Agile Group, the properties delivered by Agile Group is increasing. Meanwhile, the quality improvement plan of Agile Group was implemented to improve Agile Group's delivery quality of their properties and customer satisfaction, which led to the diversified service scope of Pre-delivery Inspection Services.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider it is beneficial for the Group to revise the annual caps for the continuing connected transactions under the Pre- delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement in order to seize the opportunity of the increasing demand of property inspection services, which will in turn continue to enhance the revenue and profitability to the Group. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider the entering into the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement is in the Group's ordinary course of business, and the terms of the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement together with the revised annual caps are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

  1. The Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement

Reference is made to the section headed "Connected Transactions" in the Prospectus in relation to, among others, the Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement. Principal terms of the Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement are set out below for reference:

Date

23 January 2018

Parties

Guangzhou Yatao and Agile Holdings

Services

Guangzhou Yatao shall provide services such as advertisement design, media agent and public relations to Agile Group (the "Advertising and Public Relations Services").

Term

For the period commencing the Listing Date and expiring on 31 December 2020.

Pricing basis

The service fees to be charged for the Advertising and Public Relations Services shall be determined after arm's length negotiations with reference to the anticipated operational costs (including labor costs and material costs) and the prevailing market price for similar services for corporate customers in the open market.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of date of the 2018 final dividend pay..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions - revision ..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Adjustments of the exercise price and the num..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Premium Income
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of subscriptions of new shares und..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement change of trusteeship ..
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Net asset value for july 2019
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on key operating data
PU
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement in relation to premiums income
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 596 M
EBIT 2019 11 549 M
Net income 2019 9 841 M
Finance 2019 91 677 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 235,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.89%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ18.40%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group