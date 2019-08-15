Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS Reference is made to the section headed "Connected Transactions" in the Prospectus in relation to, among others, (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement. REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS The Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement

During a recent review by the Board on the existing continuing connected transactions of the Group, the Directors found that the transactions amount under the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement is approaching the existing annual cap for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

On 15 August 2019, Guangzhou Yaxin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement with Agile Holdings, to revise the existing annual caps for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 from RMB 60,000,000 and RMB 73,000,000 to RMB 115,000,000 and RMB 140,000,000 , respectively. The Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement

During a recent review by the Board on the existing continuing connected transactions of the Group, the Directors found that the transactions amount under the Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement is approaching the existing annual cap for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

On 15 August 2019, Guangzhou Yatao, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement with Agile Holdings, to revise the existing annual caps for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 from RMB13,500,000 and RMB17,550,000 to RMB40,000,000 and RMB114,600,000, respectively. 1

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES Agile Holdings is one of the Company's controlling shareholders and therefore is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, each of the transactions contemplated under (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. According to Rule 14A.54 of the Listing Rules, if the Company proposes to revise the annual caps for its continuing connected transactions, the Company will be required to re-comply with the announcement and shareholders' approval requirements. Based on the revised annual caps under (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement, as all of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) are less than 5%, the entering into (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements, but exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules. Save for Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung and Mr. Huang Fengchao, the executive Directors who are the directors and shareholders of Agile Holdings, and Ms. Yue Yuan, a non-executive Director who is a senior member of management and a shareholder of Agile Holdings, none of the Directors has or is deemed to have a material interest in (i) the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement and (ii) the Advertising and Public Relations Services Supplemental Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder, including the revised annual caps. Hence, only Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung, Mr. Huang Fengchao and Ms. Yue Yuan are required to abstain from voting on the relevant Board resolutions. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS The Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement Reference is made to the section headed "Connected Transactions" in the Prospectus in relation to, among others, the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement. Principal terms of the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement are set out below for reference: Date 23 January 2018 Parties Guangzhou Yaxin and Agile Holdings 2

Services Guangzhou Yaxin shall provide pre-delivery inspection services, including but not limited to conducting house inspection on properties developed by Agile Group upon completion of construction and before delivery of the same to homeowners (the "Pre-delivery Inspection Services"). Term For the period commencing the Listing Date and expiring on 31 December 2020. Pricing basis The service fees to be charged for the Pre-delivery Inspection Services shall be determined after arm's length negotiations with reference to the anticipated operational costs (including labor costs and material costs) and the prevailing market price for similar services for corporate customers in the open market. To determine the prevailing market price, the sales department of the Group and its designated personnel shall obtain quotations from at least two Independent Third Parties on a quarterly basis to ascertain the market price for the provision of the same or similar services in the same or similar area or in the vicinity under normal commercial terms. The sales department of the Group will then (i) compare the price for the provision of Pre-delivery Inspection Services to the Agile Group; and (ii) make evaluation and assessment to ensure that the price payable by the Agile Group will be no less favourable than those offered by other Independent Third Parties. REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS During a recent review by the Board on the existing continuing connected transactions of the Group, the Directors found that the transaction amount under the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement is approaching the existing annual cap of RMB60,000,000 for the financial year ending 31 December 2019. The Group has been providing the Pre-delivery Inspection Services to Agile Group. Since January 2019, the properties delivered by Agile Group has been increased which resulted in increasing demand of Pre-delivery Inspection Services from Agile Group. As such, the transaction amounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 are expected to be higher than the original level as determined at the time entering into the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement. On 15 August 2019, Guangzhou Yaxin entered into the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement with Agile Holdings, pursuant to which the annual caps of the Pre- delivery Inspection Services for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020 were revised from RMB60,000,000 and RMB73,000,000 to RMB115,000,000 and RMB140,000,000, respectively. Save for the revised annual caps described above, the other provisions of the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement shall remain the same and in full force and effect. 3

The Board confirms that as at the date of this announcement, the transaction amount for the Pre-delivery Inspection Services has not exceeded the original annual cap for the financial year ending 31 December 2019. Historical transaction amounts and annual caps The tables below set out (i) the actual transaction amounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the seven months ended 31 July 2018 and 2019 and (ii) the original annual caps under the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement and the revised annual caps for the two years ending 31 December 2020: For the For the For the year ended seven months seven months 31 December ended ended 2018 31 July 2018 31 July 2019 (RMB'000) (RMB'000) (RMB'000) Actual transaction amounts 49,997 35,394 55,218 For the For the year ending year ending 31 December 31 December 2019 2020 (RMB'000) (RMB'000) Original annual cap 60,000 73,000 Revised annual cap 115,000 140,000 The revised annual caps are determined with reference to the following factors: the historical transaction amounts under the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Framework Agreement for the seven months ended 31 July 2019, representing an increase of approximately 56.0 % as compared with the same period in 2018; the estimation of capacity of the Group to provide Pre-delivery Inspection Services; and the anticipated demand for Pre-delivery Inspection Services from Agile Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 2020. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the basis of determining the revised annual caps is fair and reasonable. 4

Reasons for and benefits of revision of the annual caps The Group is principally engaged in property management, property sales, property inspection, advertising and tourism services. The Group has been providing the Pre-delivery Inspection Services to Agile Group. Since January 2019, with the business development of Agile Group, the properties delivered by Agile Group is increasing. Meanwhile, the quality improvement plan of Agile Group was implemented to improve Agile Group's delivery quality of their properties and customer satisfaction, which led to the diversified service scope of Pre-delivery Inspection Services. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider it is beneficial for the Group to revise the annual caps for the continuing connected transactions under the Pre- delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement in order to seize the opportunity of the increasing demand of property inspection services, which will in turn continue to enhance the revenue and profitability to the Group. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider the entering into the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement is in the Group's ordinary course of business, and the terms of the Pre-delivery Inspection Services Supplemental Agreement together with the revised annual caps are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement Reference is made to the section headed "Connected Transactions" in the Prospectus in relation to, among others, the Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement. Principal terms of the Advertising and Public Relations Services Framework Agreement are set out below for reference: Date 23 January 2018 Parties Guangzhou Yatao and Agile Holdings Services Guangzhou Yatao shall provide services such as advertisement design, media agent and public relations to Agile Group (the "Advertising and Public Relations Services"). Term For the period commencing the Listing Date and expiring on 31 December 2020. Pricing basis The service fees to be charged for the Advertising and Public Relations Services shall be determined after arm's length negotiations with reference to the anticipated operational costs (including labor costs and material costs) and the prevailing market price for similar services for corporate customers in the open market. 5

