Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS WITH CG HOLDINGS -(I)ADVERTISING AND DOMESTIC SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AND (II) MERCHANDISE PROCUREMENT FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Advertising and Domestic Services Framework Agreement

The annual caps for transactions of the Advertising Services contemplated under the Advertising and Domestic Services Framework Agreement are RMB2 million and RMB4 million respectively for the two years ending 31 December 2020, whereas the annual caps for transactions of the Domestic Services contemplated under the Advertising and Domestic Services Framework Agreement are RMB9 million and RMB18 million respectively for the two years ending 31 December 2020.

The applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules in respect of the highest annual cap of the Advertising Services, when calculated on a standalone basis, are all less than 0.1%; while one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the highest annual cap of the Domestic Services, when calculated on a standalone basis, exceed 0.1% but all of them are below 5%. Whereas if the Advertising Services, the Domestic Services and the Consultancy and Other Services are required to be aggregated together pursuant to Rule 14A.84 of the Listing Rules, one or more of the applicable percentage ratios would exceed 5%. Nonetheless, as (i) the Company had already complied with all the connected transactions requirements (including independent shareholders' approval requirement) for the Consultancy and Other Services for the three years ending 31 December 2020 (for details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 18 September 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 5 November 2018) and the Company is thus not required to aggregate the Advertising Services and the Domestic Services with those Consultancy and Other Services; and (ii) one or more of the applicable percentage ratios for the annual caps of the Domestic Services and the Advertising Services (when aggregated together) would exceed 0.1% but all of them would be less than 5%, the Advertising and Domestic Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the requirement of independent shareholders' approval under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Merchandise Procurement Framework Agreement

The annual caps for transactions contemplated under the Merchandise Procurement Framework Agreement are RMB25 million and RMB50 million respectively for the two years ending 31 December 2020.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules calculated based on the highest annual cap exceeds 0.1% but all of them are less than 5%, the Merchandise Procurement Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the requirement of independent shareholders' approval under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.