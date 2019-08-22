Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change Request Form

08/22/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Printing the Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

印上股東資料 (英文姓名及地址)

Change Request Form 變更申請表格

To: Vinda International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')

致： 維達國際控股有限公司「本公司」

(Stock Code: 3331)

(

)

( 股份代號：3331)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website:

本人╱我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之英文╱中文印刷本或已選擇 (或被視為已同意) 瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件：

Part A I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

甲 部 本人╱我們現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本

Part B I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

乙 部 本人╱我們現在希望更改以下列方式收取 貴公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本及收取途徑：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

read the Website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication on website; OR

瀏覽在公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件已在網上刊發之通知信函； to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Date

股東姓名#

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address# 地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request form from the Company's Website. 假如你從公司網站下載本變更申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。 Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
  5. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to ourShareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website (www.vinda.com) for five years from the date of first publication.
    公司備有於過去12個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊文件的中、英文版印刷本。該等通訊文件亦由首次登載日期起計，持續5年載於公司網站(www.vinda.com)上。

VDAH-23082019-1(0)

閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to return this Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:37:01 UTC
