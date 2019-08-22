Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change Request Form

Printing the Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

Change Request Form 變更申請表格

To: Vinda International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') 致： 維達國際控股有限公司「本公司」 (Stock Code: 3331) ( ) ( 股份代號：3331) c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓 Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website:

本人╱我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之英文╱中文印刷本或已選擇 (或被視為已同意) 瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件：

Part A I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

甲 部 本人╱我們現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Part B I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

乙 部 本人╱我們現在希望更改以下列方式收取 貴公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本及收取途徑：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

read the Website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication on website; OR

瀏覽在公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件已在網上刊發之通知信函；或 to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)# Date 股東姓名# 日期 (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address# 地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)