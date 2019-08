Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change Request Form

Printing the Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

印上股東資料 (英文姓名及地址)

Change Request Form 變更申請表格

To: Vinda International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') 致: 維達國際控股有限公司「本公司」 (Stock Code: 3331) ( ) ( 股份代號:3331) c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓 Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website:

本人╱我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之英文╱中文印刷本或已選擇 (或被視為已同意) 瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件:

Part A I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

甲 部 本人╱我們現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本:

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中,僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Part B I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

乙 部 本人╱我們現在希望更改以下列方式收取 貴公司日後公司通訊文件之語言版本及收取途徑:

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中,僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

read the Website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication on website; OR

瀏覽在公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本,以代替印刷本,並收取公司通訊文件已在網上刊發之通知信函;或 to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本;或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本;或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)# Date 股東姓名# 日期 (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address# 地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)