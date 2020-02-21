Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change in Directorate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:17am EST

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Change in Directorate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") welcomes the Government's appointment of Mrs Susan Chow, and re-appointment of Mrs Laura M Cha and Mr Benjamin Hung as members of HKEX's Board of Directors ("Board"), each for a term of approximately two years from the conclusion of HKEX's forthcoming 2020 annual general meeting until the end of the annual general meeting to be held in 2022.

The biography of Mrs Chow is set out below:

WOO Mo Fong, Susan (alias CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan) (aged 66)

Other major offices

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited * - non-executive director (2017~)

HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (trustee-manager of

HK Electric Investments *) and HK Electric Investments Limited *

- alternate director (2014~)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited * - alternate director (2006~)

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (listed on the

Australian Securities Exchange) - non-executive director (2019~)

Past offices

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited * - senior advisor (2016), and

executive director and group deputy managing director (2015-2016)

Hutchison Whampoa Limited (formerly listed on The Stock Exchange

of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange")) - director (2015-2016),

deputy group managing director (1998-2015), and executive director

(1993-2015)

Woo Kwan Lee & Lo - partner (1985-1993)

Qualifications

Bachelor of Science (Business Administration) (The University of

Bath, UK)

    • Solicitor (Hong Kong, and England & Wales)
  • Listed on the Stock Exchange

Mrs Chow has confirmed that she meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

1

As at the date of this announcement, she has declared that she does not have any interests in the shares of HKEX (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance). She has further declared that she does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of HKEX and does not have a service contract with any member of HKEX group of companies.

The current remuneration of the Non-executive Directors for their service on the Board and, where applicable, on certain Board Committees is set out below.

(HK$)

The Board

-

Chairman

3,300,000

-

Other Non-executive Director

850,000

Audit Committee, Board Executive Committee, Investment Committee,

Remuneration Committee and Risk Committee

-

Chairman

250,000

-

Other member

160,000

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, and

Nomination and Governance Committee

-

Chairman

200,000

-

Other member

160,000

The remuneration is payable to Non-executive Directors for service rendered by each of them for the period between the conclusion of each annual general meeting and the conclusion of the annual general meeting to be held in the immediately following year until shareholders otherwise determine, provided that such remuneration is payable in proportion to the period of service in the case of a Non-executive Director who has not served the entire period.

Save for disclosed above, Mrs Chow has confirmed that there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, and HKEX is not aware of any other matters in relation to her appointment that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders.

The respective biographies of the incumbent Directors, Mrs Laura M Cha and Mr Benjamin Hung are available under the About HKEX (Organisation) section of the HKEX Group website (www.hkexgroup.com).

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 11 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also the Chief Executive of HKEX.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
04:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change in Directorate
PU
02/17HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Rights issue on the basis of one rights share..
PU
02/17HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the nomination committ..
PU
02/17HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the audit committee
PU
02/17HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the remuneration commi..
PU
02/17HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles ..
PU
02/14HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Coronavirus cancels London Metal Exchange's A..
RE
02/13HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME Asia Week 2020 in Hong Kong may be delaye..
RE
02/12HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Board diversity policy
PU
02/12HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the audit committee
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 300 M
EBIT 2019 11 270 M
Net income 2019 9 476 M
Finance 2019 121 B
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 35,8x
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
EV / Sales2019 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 10,00x
Capitalization 341 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 281,62  HKD
Last Close Price 271,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.27%43 870
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.87%52 810
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.59%38 611
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.17%31 107
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 863
NASDAQ7.63%18 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group