Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change in Directorate

Mrs Chow has confirmed that she meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") welcomes the Government's appointment of Mrs Susan Chow, and re-appointment of Mrs Laura M Cha and Mr Benjamin Hung as members of HKEX's Board of Directors ("Board"), each for a term of approximately two years from the conclusion of HKEX's forthcoming 2020 annual general meeting until the end of the annual general meeting to be held in 2022.

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

As at the date of this announcement, she has declared that she does not have any interests in the shares of HKEX (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance). She has further declared that she does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of HKEX and does not have a service contract with any member of HKEX group of companies.

The current remuneration of the Non-executive Directors for their service on the Board and, where applicable, on certain Board Committees is set out below.

(HK$) The Board - Chairman 3,300,000 - Other Non-executive Director 850,000 Audit Committee, Board Executive Committee, Investment Committee, Remuneration Committee and Risk Committee - Chairman 250,000 - Other member 160,000 Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, and Nomination and Governance Committee - Chairman 200,000 - Other member 160,000

The remuneration is payable to Non-executive Directors for service rendered by each of them for the period between the conclusion of each annual general meeting and the conclusion of the annual general meeting to be held in the immediately following year until shareholders otherwise determine, provided that such remuneration is payable in proportion to the period of service in the case of a Non-executive Director who has not served the entire period.

Save for disclosed above, Mrs Chow has confirmed that there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, and HKEX is not aware of any other matters in relation to her appointment that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders.

The respective biographies of the incumbent Directors, Mrs Laura M Cha and Mr Benjamin Hung are available under the About HKEX (Organisation) section of the HKEX Group website (www.hkexgroup.com).

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 11 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also the Chief Executive of HKEX.

