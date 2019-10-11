Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change in Senior Executive

10/11/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Change in Senior Executive

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") announces that Ms Bonnie Y Chan has been appointed as the Head of Listing, effective 2 January 2020. Ms Chan will succeed Mr David Graham who retires at the end of the year, having surpassed the normal retirement age for HKEX employees. The Board of HKEX thanks Mr Graham for his many contributions to the HKEX Group and the development of the Hong Kong market during his service.

Ms Chan's brief biography is set out below.

Ms Chan, aged 50, has over 25 years of experience in the legal and financial services. She was a partner of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP from 2010 to 2019, and served as the Head of IPO Transactions Department of the Listing Division of HKEX from 2007 to 2010. Ms Chan served as a council member of the Financial Services Development Council between 2015 and 2018, and was appointed to its Board of Directors in January 2019. She also has been a member of the Board of Inland Revenue of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region since 2017. She holds a Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 11 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also the Chief Executive of HKEX.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 10:05:07 UTC
0
share via e-mail
0
