Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change in the Holding of an Executive Office

Change in the Holding of an Executive Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") announces that Mr Lee Kwok Keung, Roger will retire effective 1 January 2019 from all his positions held within the HKEX group. These include the Joint Chief Operating Officer and Head of Markets of HKEX, and the Chief Executive of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited ("HKFE"), both being HKEX's direct wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The role of Chief Operating Officer of HKEX will continue to be held by Mr Tai Chi Kin, Calvin, who is now the Joint Chief Operating Officer and Head of Clearing of HKEX, and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited and OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited. Mr Tai will succeed Mr Lee as the Chief Executive of SEHK and HKFE. Such appointment has been approved by the Securities and Futures Commission pursuant to section 26 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and will become effective on 1 January 2019.

Hong Kong, 20 December 2018

