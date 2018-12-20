Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change in the Holding of an Executive Office

Log in
12/20/2018 | 11:05am CET

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Change in the Holding of an Executive Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") announces that Mr Lee Kwok Keung, Roger will retire effective 1 January 2019 from all his positions held within the HKEX group. These include the Joint Chief Operating Officer and Head of Markets of HKEX, and the Chief Executive of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited ("HKFE"), both being HKEX's direct wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The role of Chief Operating Officer of HKEX will continue to be held by Mr Tai Chi Kin, Calvin, who is now the Joint Chief Operating Officer and Head of Clearing of HKEX, and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited and OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited. Mr Tai will succeed Mr Lee as the Chief Executive of SEHK and HKFE. Such appointment has been approved by the Securities and Futures Commission pursuant to section 26 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and will become effective on 1 January 2019.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 12 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius,

  • Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred,

  • Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mrs LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo,

  • Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON, and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director,

  • Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also HKEX's Chief Executive.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 10:04:05 UTC
