Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change of Company Name

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as 上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels

(Group) Company Limited*))

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 02006)

Change of Company Name

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited (formerly known as Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited*) (the ''Company'') dated 7 May 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 10 May 2019 (the ''Circular'') in relation to, among others, proposed change of the Company's name (''Change of Company Name''). Unless the context otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019, the special resolution in relation to the Change of Company Name was approved by the Shareholders on the 2018 AGM convened by the Company on 28 June 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai (上海市市場監督管理局) has completed the registration of the change of the Company's name from ''Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited*'' to ''Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited''. On 18 July 2019, the Company received the new business license dated 15 July 2019 issued by the Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai.