Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
Company 
News

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Change of Company Name

07/18/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as 上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels

(Group) Company Limited*))

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 02006)

Change of Company Name

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited (formerly known as Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited*) (the ''Company'') dated 7 May 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 10 May 2019 (the ''Circular'') in relation to, among others, proposed change of the Company's name (''Change of Company Name''). Unless the context otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019, the special resolution in relation to the Change of Company Name was approved by the Shareholders on the 2018 AGM convened by the Company on 28 June 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai (上海市市場監督管理局) has completed the registration of the change of the Company's name from ''Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited*'' to ''Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited''. On 18 July 2019, the Company received the new business license dated 15 July 2019 issued by the Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai.

- 1 -

The Company will commence all necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong as soon as possible. The Company will make further announcement(s) on the registration of change of company name of non-Hong Kong company and the change of stock short name of the Company in due course.

By Order of the Board

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited

Zhang Jue

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yu Minliang, Ms. Guo Lijuan, Mr. Chen Liming, Mr. Ma Mingju, Mr. Sun Yu and Ms. Zhou Wei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ji Gang, Dr. Rui Mingjie and Mr. Shen Liqiang.

  • The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company as defined in the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) under its Chinese name and the English name ''Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited''.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:44:03 UTC
