Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Chong Hing Bank Limited - Notice of redemption in respect of the U.S.$300,000,000 6.50 per cent. Undated Non-cumulative Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities issued on 25 September 2014

08/23/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company making the offer, its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

NOTICE ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01111)

Notice of redemption in respect of the

U.S.$300,000,000 6.50 per cent. Undated Non-cumulative Subordinated

Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities

issued on 25 September 2014

(Stock Code: 5804, the "Securities")

Capitalised terms used in this notice that are not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Securities (the "Conditions").

Pursuant to Condition 6.5 of the Securities, the Issuer has provided notice to holders of the Securities that it has elected to redeem the Securities in whole on the First Call Date, being 25 September 2019 (the "Call Settlement Date"). In accordance with the Conditions, the Securities will be redeemed on the Call Settlement Date at their outstanding principal amount together (if appropriate) with Distributions accrued to (but excluding) the date of redemption.

23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of Chong Hing Bank Limited comprises:

  • Executive Directors
    Mr ZongJianxin (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive) and Mr LauWai Man (Deputy Chief Executive);
  • Non-executiveDirectors
    Mr ZhangZhaoxing (Chairman), Mr LiFeng, Mr ChowCheuk Yu Alfred and Ms ChenJing; and
  • Independent Non-executive Directors
    Mr ChengYuk Wo, Mr MaChiu Cheung Andrew, Mr LeeKa Lun and Mr YuLup Fat Joseph.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:47:05 UTC
