Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Chong Hing Bank Limited - Notice of redemption in respect of the U.S.$300,000,000 6.50 per cent. Undated Non-cumulative Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities issued on 25 September 2014

NOTICE ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01111)

Notice of redemption in respect of the

U.S.$300,000,000 6.50 per cent. Undated Non-cumulative Subordinated

Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities

issued on 25 September 2014

(Stock Code: 5804, the "Securities")

Capitalised terms used in this notice that are not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Securities (the "Conditions").

Pursuant to Condition 6.5 of the Securities, the Issuer has provided notice to holders of the Securities that it has elected to redeem the Securities in whole on the First Call Date, being 25 September 2019 (the "Call Settlement Date"). In accordance with the Conditions, the Securities will be redeemed on the Call Settlement Date at their outstanding principal amount together (if appropriate) with Distributions accrued to (but excluding) the date of redemption.

23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of Chong Hing Bank Limited comprises: