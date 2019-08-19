Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Clarification Announcement

08/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

騰 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06880)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Tempus Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 August 2019 in relation to the change of members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company. As announced in the Announcement, Mr. Li Dongming ("Mr. Li"), an executive Director, ceased to be the chief executive officer and was appointed as the vice-chairman of the Company with effect from 15 August 2019. Mr. Li was re-designated from the position of chief executive officer to the vice chairman for the purpose of reallocation of personnel amongst the Company's management team to cater for the needs of its business development. Mr. Li confirms that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his redesignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tempus Holdings Limited

Zhong Baisheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhong Yiming, Mr. Li Dongming, Mr. Huang Jingkai and Mr. Yip Chee Lai, Charlie; one non- executive Director, namely Mr. Zhong Baisheng; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Han Biao, Mr. Li Qi and Mr. Choi Tan Yee.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:26:08 UTC
