HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : & Clearing 1Q Profit Fell on Investment Loss -- Earnings Review

05/07/2020

By Martin Mou

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. reported its first-quarter results on Thursday. This is what we watched:

NET PROFIT: Net profit fell 13%, to 2.26 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$291.5 million). The drop was . The net profit result missed expectations for HK$2.77 billion from a Factset poll.

REVENUE: Revenue and other income fell 7% to HK$4.01 billion. But revenue from trading and clearing fees jumped as more transactions took place during the coronavirus pandemic-triggered market turmoil.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--IPOs: With 39 new company listings, Hong Kong's initial public offering market ranked first globally by number in the first quarter, but it ranked fourth globally by funds raised, which stood at HK$14.4 billion.

--CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Despite benefiting from higher daily turnover that led to stronger revenue in its core business of equity trading, the bourse operator took a hit from a significant fall in global portfolio valuations, which led to its net investment loss.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 17 921 M
EBIT 2020 12 529 M
Net income 2020 10 764 M
Finance 2020 88 919 M
Yield 2020 2,96%
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2021 11,5x
Capitalization 320 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 286,41  HKD
Last Close Price 253,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,34%
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.56%41 336
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.45%50 202
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-0.95%33 271
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.10%28 907
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.24.33%17 869
NASDAQ-1.37%17 430
