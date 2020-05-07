Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : & Clearing 1Q Profit Fell on Investment Loss -- Earnings Review

By Martin Mou

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. reported its first-quarter results on Thursday. This is what we watched:

NET PROFIT: Net profit fell 13%, to 2.26 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$291.5 million). The drop was . The net profit result missed expectations for HK$2.77 billion from a Factset poll.

REVENUE: Revenue and other income fell 7% to HK$4.01 billion. But revenue from trading and clearing fees jumped as more transactions took place during the coronavirus pandemic-triggered market turmoil.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--IPOs: With 39 new company listings, Hong Kong's initial public offering market ranked first globally by number in the first quarter, but it ranked fourth globally by funds raised, which stood at HK$14.4 billion.

--CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Despite benefiting from higher daily turnover that led to stronger revenue in its core business of equity trading, the bourse operator took a hit from a significant fall in global portfolio valuations, which led to its net investment loss.

