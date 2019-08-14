Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : & Clearing 1st Half Earnings Rise 3% on Higher Investment Income

By Yifan Wang

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) said net profit rose 3% on year in the first half despite global trade uncertainties and recent local unrest, thanks to higher investment income and revenues from its cross-market channels that connect Hong Kong and mainland Chinese exchanges.

Net profit for the Jan-to-June period was 5.21 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$663.8 million) compared with HK$5.04 billion in the same period a year earlier, the stock market operator said on Wednesday.

Revenue was up 5% at HK$8.58 billion despite lower turnover in Hong Kong's securities market, it said.

The company declared an interim dividend of HK$3.72 per share, up from HK$3.64 per share a year earlier.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
Capitalization 294 B
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
