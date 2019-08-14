Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Closure of Register of Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

旭日企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 393)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (the "Company") announces that the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 5 September 2019 to Friday, 6 September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares shall be effected. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

HOI SIU LING

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Dr. Charles Yeung, GBS, JP, Mr. Yeung Chun Fan, Mr. Pau Sze Kee, Jackson, Mr. Hui Chung Shing, Herman, SBS, MH, JP, Ms. Cheung Wai Yee, Mr. Chan Wing Kan, Archie and Ms. Yeung Yin Chi, Jennifer

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lau Hon Chuen, Ambrose, GBS, JP, Dr. Chung Shui Ming, Timpson, GBS, JP, Dr. Lam Lee G., BBS, Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny, GBS, JP and Mr. Ng Wing Ka, BBS,

JP

Please also refer to the published version of this announcement in China Daily.