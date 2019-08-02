Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED ྫྷ؇˙ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "DreamEast Cultural Entertainment")

(Stock Code: 593)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of DreamEast Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 28 August 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the publication of the same and also for considering the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board of DreamEast Group Limited

Chan Tak Kwong Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Zheng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Yang Lei being the executive Directors, and Mr. Li Chak Hung, Dr. Meng Xiaosu, Mr. Yang Buting and Mr. Zhao Daxin being the independent non-executive Directors.