Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MONGOLIAN MINING CORPORATION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 975)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Mongolian Mining Corporation (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 22 August 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication, the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Mongolian Mining Corporation

Odjargal Jambaljamts

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts and Dr. Battsengel Gotov, being the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Od Jambaljamts, Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo and Mr. Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren, being the non-executive directors of the Company, and Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj, Mr. Unenbat Jigjid and Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius, being the independent non-executive directors of the Company.