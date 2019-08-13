Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/13/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited

易居（中國）企業控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2048)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 26 August 2019, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited

Zhou Xin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhou Xin as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Huang Canhao, Dr. Cheng Li-Lan and Dr. Ding Zuyu as Executive Directors, Mr. Mo Bin, Dr. Zhu Jiusheng, Ms. Xie Mei and Ms. He Miaoling as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Zhang Bang, Mr. Zhu Hongchao, Mr. Wang Liqun and Mr. Li Jin as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:26:04 UTC
