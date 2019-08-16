Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Partytime Culture Holdings Limited 中國派對文化 控股有限公司 (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and considering the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend, if appropriate.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lin Xin Fu, Mr. Ma Chi Kwan and Mr. Phen Chun Shing, Vincent; (ii) one Non-executive Director, namely Ms. Chen Sheng; and (iii) three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Wen Hua; Ms. Peng Xu and Mr. Zheng Jin Min.