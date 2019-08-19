Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Hong Kong, 19 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Dr. Dai Xiaobing, Mr. King Hap Lee and Mr. Wan Tze Fan Terence; three Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chen Hua, Mr. Huang Shaowu and Ms. Chai Lin, and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Professor Wong Lung Tak Patrick, Dr. Wang Yanbin and Dr. Dang Weihua.