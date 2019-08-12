Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DATES OF DIRECTORS' MEETING 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 30 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

DATES OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 30 AUGUST 2019

Tuesday, 13 August 2019: The Board of Directors (the "Board") of IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock Code 1029) will meet on 27 August 2019 to consider the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and authorise the Executive Committee of the Board to, inter alia, consider, finalise and approve the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The Board hereby announces that a meeting of the Executive Committee will be held on Friday, 30 August 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering, finalising and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication.

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Hambro and Mr Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.