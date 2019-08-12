Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DATES OF DIRECTORS' MEETING 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 30 AUGUST 2019

08/12/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

DATES OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 30 AUGUST 2019

Tuesday, 13 August 2019: The Board of Directors (the "Board") of IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock Code 1029) will meet on 27 August 2019 to consider the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and authorise the Executive Committee of the Board to, inter alia, consider, finalise and approve the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The Board hereby announces that a meeting of the Executive Committee will be held on Friday, 30 August 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering, finalising and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication.

By Order of the Board

IRC Limited

Yury Makarov

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, People's Republic of China

Tuesday, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Hambro and Mr Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.

IRC Limited

6H, 9 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Email: ir@ircgroup.com.hk

Website: www.ircgroup.com.hk

For further information please visit www.ircgroup.com.hk or contact:

Kent Lo

Manager - Communications & Investor Relations

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Mobile: +852 9688 8293

Email: kl@ircgroup.com.hk

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 00:56:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 301 B
