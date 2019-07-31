Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the announcement dated 28 June 2019 of the Company (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among other things, possible delay in despatch of the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (''2019 Annual Report''). Unless otherwise specified herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company will be unable to publish the 2019 Annual Report by 31 July 2019 as the auditors of the Company need extra time to complete the audit because of the pro-longed time in providing the required information by the Company. The audit has been completed but more time is required to finalise the annual report and the despatch of annual report has to be delayed as a consequence.

The Company acknowledges that the delay in despatch of the 2019 Annual Report will constitute a non-compliance of Rule 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules. The Company will endeavour to despatch the 2019 Annual Report to the shareholders of the Company as soon as possible which is now expected to be no later than 20 August 2019 and will make further announcement as and when appropriate, to inform shareholders of the Company regarding the despatch of 2019 Annual Report.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019