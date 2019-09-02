Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS CONCERNING RENEWAL OF FINANCIAL SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

西王置業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2088)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO

MAJOR AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

CONCERNING RENEWAL OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 12 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the major and continuing connected transactions contemplated under the financial services

framework agreement entered into by the Company with Xiwang Group Finance Company Limited* (西王集團財務有限公司) on 12 August 2019. Unless otherwise

defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular containing, among other things, (i) further information on the deposit services contemplated under the Financial Services Framework Agreement; (ii) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser; (iii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee; and (iv) the notice convening the SGM will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 2 September 2019.