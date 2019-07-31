Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE MATURITY DATE OF OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA LIEN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING) COMPANY LIMITED

華 聯 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司 *

Reference is made to the announcements of Hua Lien International (Holding) Company Limited (the "Company") dated 27 February 2019, 29 March 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019 and 28 June 2019 in relation to, among other things, the extension of the maturity date of the Outstanding Convertible Note (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As set out in the Announcements, a circular setting out details of the Outstanding Convertible Note, the Extension and the respective letters of advice is expected to be despatched by the Company to the Shareholders on or before 31 July 2019. As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the relevant information to be included in the circular, the expected date of despatch of the circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 30 August 2019.

