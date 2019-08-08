Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR ON PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 農 林 低 碳 控 股 有 限 公 司

CHINA AGROFORESTRY LOW-CARBON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1069)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR ON

PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION

AND

CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 1 August 2019 in relation to the proposed Share Consolidation and Change in Board Lot Size (the ''Announcement''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

As stated in the Announcement, the Company intended to despatch a circular on or about 8 August 2019 to the Shareholders, containing, among other things, details of the Share Consolidation and the Change in Board Lot Size, and the notice convening the EGM.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information in the Circular, it is expected that the Circular will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 23 August 2019.

By order of the Board of

China Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Limited

Fei Phillip

Chairman and Executive Director

Shenzhen, the PRC, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Professor Fei Phillip, Mr. Li Wenjun, Mr. Wang Yue and Mr. Wong Hiu Tung. The non-executive Director is Professor Liu Zhikun. The independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Tian Guangmei, Mr. Liang Guoxin and Mr. Liu Zhaoxiang.