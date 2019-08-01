Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DELAY IN REPAYMENT OF REMAINING INDEBTEDNESS

Log in
08/01/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 555)

DELAY IN REPAYMENT OF REMAINING INDEBTEDNESS

This announcement is made by REXLot Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 25 April 2018 (the "Circular") and the announcements of the Company dated 10 September 2018, 24 October 2018, 14 November 2018, 22 November 2018, 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 28 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019 and 28 June 2019. Unless otherwise stated, definitions used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the said announcements.

As disclosed in the announcements dated 22 November 2018, 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019 and 28 June 2019, the Company and VC (and his associates, including Keen Start and Kingly Profits) (the "Parties") entered into a definitive agreement for the repayment of the Remaining Indebtedness on 22 November 2018 (as supplemented on 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019 and 28 June 2019) (the "Agreement"). It was agreed that the Company would complete Step A of the Agreement (i.e. to partially redeem the 2017 Bonds and the 2019 Bonds, and partially repay the Shareholder's Loan) no later than 31 July 2019.

As disclosed in the announcements made on 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019 and 28 June 2019, the Company and VC (in his capacity as a major shareholder of the Company) were requested by the bank to provide an undertaking and indemnity to the bank. The Company and the bank are still in the process of negotiating the terms of the draft undertaking and indemnity to be provided by the Company. Further to the Company's announcement made on 28 June 2019, the Company has provided to the bank its comments on the latest draft undertaking and indemnity. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not received the bank's response. In the meantime, the Company is considering other options to resolve the current situation.

In light of the foregoing, the Parties have agreed to further extend the completion deadline of Step A of the Agreement to 30 August 2019.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, the trading in shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 and shall remain suspended until further notice.

The Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Woo Ming Wah Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors namely Mr. Chan How Chung, Victor and Mr. Boo Chun Lon; one non-executive director namely Mr. Yuen Wai Ho; and three independent non-executive directors namely, Mr. Chow Siu Ngor, Mr. Wong Hoi Kuen and Mr. Hung Hing Man.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 13:29:06 UTC
