Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY ABCI CAPITAL LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE JOINT OFFERORS TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN ROYALE FURNITURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Reference is made to (i) the joint announcement dated 5 June 2019 issued jointly by the Joint Offerors and the Company in relation to, among others things, the Sale and Purchase, the Subscription and the Offer; (ii) the joint announcement dated 26 June 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Composite Document; (iii) the joint announcement dated 26 July 2019 in relation to a monthly update of the Offer; (iv) the joint announcement dated 2 August 2019 in relation to the completion of the Sale and Purchase and the Subscription; and (v) the composite offer and response document dated 8 August 2019 (the "Composite Document"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

The Composite Document containing, among other things, (i) expected timetable in respect of the Offer; (ii) a letter from ABCI; (iii) a letter from the Board; (iv) a letter from the Independent Board Committee; and (v) a letter from Gram Capital, together with the related form of acceptance and transfer (the "Form of Acceptance"), has been despatched to the Independent Shareholders on 8 August 2019.

The Offer will be open for acceptance on and from Thursday, 8 August 2019 and will close for acceptance at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019 unless the Joint Offerors revises or extends the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer is 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019. The announcement of the results of the Offer will be made by 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable set out below, as reproduced in the Composite Document, is indicative and may be subject to change. Any changes to the timetable will be jointly announced by the Joint Offerors and the Company as and when appropriate. All references refer to dates and times refer to Hong Kong times and dates.