Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF 25% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI JINMA ENERGY SOURCES CO., LTD.

河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6885)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 25% EQUITY INTEREST IN

SHANGHAI JINMA ENERGY SOURCES CO., LTD.

THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019, the Company entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement with the Vendor pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase, and the Vendor has agreed to sell, the Sale Interest (representing 25% of the equity interest in Shanghai Jinma) at the consideration of RMB9,755,021 (equivalent to approximately HK$10,833,926).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio under the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, Shanghai Jinma is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company of which 75% of its equity interest is held by the Company and the remaining 25% is held by the Vendor. As such, the Vendor is a substantial shareholder of Shanghai Jinma and hence a subsidiary-level connected person of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Acquisition also constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, given that (i) the Board has approved the Acquisition; and (ii) the independent non-executive Directors have confirmed that the terms of the Acquisition are fair and reasonable, and the Acquisition is on normal commercial terms or better and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements.