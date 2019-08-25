Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF 25% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI JINMA ENERGY SOURCES CO., LTD.
河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6885)
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF 25% EQUITY INTEREST IN
SHANGHAI JINMA ENERGY SOURCES CO., LTD.
THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019, the Company entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement with the Vendor pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase, and the Vendor has agreed to sell, the Sale Interest (representing 25% of the equity interest in Shanghai Jinma) at the consideration of RMB9,755,021 (equivalent to approximately HK$10,833,926).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio under the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As at the date of this announcement, Shanghai Jinma is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company of which 75% of its equity interest is held by the Company and the remaining 25% is held by the Vendor. As such, the Vendor is a substantial shareholder of Shanghai Jinma and hence a subsidiary-level connected person of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Acquisition also constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, given that (i) the Board has approved the Acquisition; and (ii) the independent non-executive Directors have confirmed that the terms of the Acquisition are fair and reasonable, and the Acquisition is on normal commercial terms or better and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements.
INTRODUCTION
THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement are set out below:
Date:
23 August 2019
Parties:
(1)
The Company (as purchaser)
(2)
The Vendor (as vendor)
Assets to be acquired
The Company has agreed to purchase, and the Vendor has agreed to sell, the Sale Interest, representing 25% of the equity interest in Shanghai Jinma.
Consideration
The consideration for the Acquisition is RMB9,755,021 (equivalent to approximately HK$10,833,926) (the "Consideration"), which shall be payable by the Company to the Vendor in cash within five Business Days after the date of the Completion. The Consideration is expected to be funded by the Group's internal resources.
The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Vendor with reference to the audited net asset value of Shanghai Jinma as at 30 June 2019 which amounted to approximately RMB39,020,085.34 (equivalent to approximately HK$43,335,707).
Completion
The Completion shall take place on the date of receipt of the new business licence of Shanghai Jinma reflecting the Acquisition after the completion of the registration of the Acquisition with the relevant government authority in the PRC. Upon the Completion, Shanghai Jinma will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
INFORMATION ON THE VENDOR
The Vendor is a company established in the PRC with limited liability. Its principal business is sales and wholesale of building materials, coking coal and mineral products.
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND SHANGHAI JINMA
The Group is a coke producer and processor of coking by-products in the coking chemical industry in Henan province, the PRC. The Group operates a vertically integrated business model along the coking chemical value chain from coke production to the processing of coking by-products into refined chemicals and energy products.
Shanghai Jinma is a company established in the PRC with limited liability on 27 November 2013. It has a total registered capital of RMB20 million. As at the date of this announcement, Shanghai Jinma is held as to 75% by the Company and 25% by the Vendor. It is principally engaged in the trading of coal, coal mining equipment and non-ferrous metals in the PRC.
Set out below is the summary of financial information of Shanghai Jinma for the two years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019 prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the PRC (the "PRC GAAPs").
For the
For the
For the
six months ended
year ended
year ended
30 June 2019 31 December 2018 31 December 2017
(unaudited)
(audited)
(audited)
RMB
RMB
RMB
Net profit before taxation
8,783,516
14,376,394
4,471,678
Net profit after taxation
6,587,637
10,727,760
3,235,100
Based on the financial information of Shanghai Jinma prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAPs, the audited net asset value of Shanghai Jinma as at 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB39,020,085.34 (equivalent to approximately HK$43,335,707). As advised by the Vendor, the original acquisition costs of the Sale Interest incurred by the Vendor amounted to approximately RMB5,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$5,553,000.00), being the 25% share of the registered capital of Shanghai Jinma. The Directors do not consider the original cost of Shanghai Jinma to the Vendor relevant to the determination of the Consideration.
REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR THE ACQUISITION
Shanghai Jinma is located within the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, which allows it to take advantage of various incentives provided by the government through, for example, government grant, which are available to the enterprises located in the free trade zone.
Shanghai Jinma has been the Group's main trading subsidiary in the trading of coal, coal mining equipment and non-ferrous metals in the PRC and has a profit-making track record as illustrated above in the section headed "Information on the Group and Shanghai Jinma". In line with the Group's business strategy in strengthening its existing business operations, the Board considers that the Group's acquisition of the remaining 25% equity interest in Shanghai Jinma would enable the Group to enhance control efficiency and facilitate management of Shanghai Jinma, which would in turn benefit the trading business of the Group and strengthen the Group's business generally. After the Completion, Shanghai Jinma will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and its results will continue to be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group.
In light of the above, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Acquisition are fair and reasonable, and on normal commercial terms or better and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Although the Acquisition shall be regarded as an investing activity for acquiring the remaining 25% equity interest in Shanghai Jinma, and therefore is not conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that such Acquisition is beneficial to the long-term business strategy of the Group.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio under the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As at the date of this announcement, Shanghai Jinma is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of which, 75% of its equity interest is held by the Company and the remaining 25% is held by the Vendor. As such, the Vendor is a substantial shareholder of Shanghai Jinma and hence a subsidiary-level connected person of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Acquisition also constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, given that (i) the Board has approved the Acquisition; and (ii) the independent non-executive Directors have confirmed that the terms of the Acquisition are fair and reasonable, and the Acquisition is on normal commercial terms or better and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the Directors had any material interests in the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Acquisition, and accordingly no Director was required to abstain from voting on the resolution approving the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Acquisition at the meeting of the Board on 23 August 2019.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meanings, unless the context requires otherwise:
"Acquisition"
"Board"
"Business Day(s)"
the acquisition of the Sale Interest by the Company from the Vendor;
the board of Directors;
day(s) (other than Saturday and Sunday) on which banks in the PRC are open to conduct business generally throughout their normal business hour;
