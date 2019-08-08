Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF A HOTEL IN ZHOUSHAN CITY

Further, as disclosed in the circulars of the Company dated 10 January 2019 and 8 March 2019, Agile Scene Limited (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) acquired two property development projects from Sanshenghongye (BVI) Holdings Limited, a company wholly owned by Shanghai Sansheng. The two previous acquisitions (in aggregate) constituted a major transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As the Vendor is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Sansheng, the Acquisition shall be aggregated with the two previous acquisitions pursuant to Rules 14.22 and 14A.81 of the Listing Rules for the purpose of compliance with the Listing Rules. As the Acquisition, when aggregated with the two previous acquisitions, remains to be a major transaction, the Company is only required to comply with the reporting and announcement requirements for a discloseable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition.

As the Vendor is wholly owned by Shanghai Sansheng and Shanghai Sansheng is the holding company of Sanshang Hongye (the controlling Shareholder of the Company), the Vendor is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Acquisition also constitutes a connected transaction and is subject to the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The SGM will be convened and held by the Company at which resolution(s) will be proposed to seek approval of the Independent Shareholders for the Acquisition by way of poll. Sansheng Hongye is interested in 843,585,747 Shares as at the date of this announcement (representing approximately 74.98% of the total number of issued Shares) and shall abstain from voting on the relevant resolution(s) at the SGM. Mr. Fan Xuerui has a material interest in the Acquisition by reason of his relationship being the son-in-law of Mr. Chen Jianming (the ultimate controlling shareholder of Sansheng Hongye) and has abstained from voting on the Board resolution approving the Acquisition.

GENERAL

A circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Agreement; (ii) the letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Acquisition;