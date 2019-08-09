Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN CHINA TRAVEL (HK & MACAU TOUR)
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 308)
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO
THE DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN CHINA TRAVEL (HK & MACAU
TOUR)
THE DISPOSAL
The Board is pleased to announce that on 9 August 2019 (after trading hours), CTS Head Office entered into the Agreement with Alton, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, China Travel (HK & Macau Tour), China Travel Air and CTSHK, indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, pursuant to which, (i) Alton, China Travel (HK & Macau Tour), China Travel Air and CTSHK will undertake reorganisation (please refer to the "Reorganisation" section below for further details); and (ii) Alton agrees to dispose and CTS Head Office agrees to acquire 100% ordinary shares in China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) for a consideration of HK$5,130,000.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements. As China CTS holds 100% issued share capital in CTS (Holdings) and CTS (Holdings) is a substantial shareholder of the Company, according to the Listing Rules, China CTS is a connected person of the Company. As CTS Head Office is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CTS, CTS Head Office is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the Disposal constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios for the Disposal are all below 25%, and the total consideration for the Disposal is less than HK$10,000,000, the Disposal is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.
Completion is subject to the fulfilment and/or waiver of the conditions precedent as set out in the Agreement. Accordingly, the reorganisation and the Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
THE AGREEMENT
Date
9 August 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties
Alton, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
China Travel (HK & Macau Tour), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
China Travel Air, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
CTSHK, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
CTS Head Office
Reorganisation
In accordance with the Agreement, in order to streamline the shareholding structure of each Target Companies under the Disposal, as part of the transactions contemplated under the Agreement, the parties agree to reorganise according to the nature and sequence set out below, which involves the following procedures:
THE FIRST STAGE
In accordance with the Agreement, CTSHK agrees to dispose and China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) agrees to acquire the ownership, rights and equity interest of the Target Assets, the details of which are set out below:
Target Assets
All fixed assets, other current assets and other related hire and purchase agreement(s) contained in the Agreement;
Business contracts contained in the Agreement that have not been fulfilled but are valid;
All customer(s) and supplier(s) information contained in the Agreement;
All accounts receivable contained in the Agreement;
All accounts payable contained in the Agreement;
All intellectual property rights contained in the Agreement;
Service operation contracts for computer booking software, collection processing and security transportation services provided by third parties contained in the Agreement;
All employees contained in the Agreement;
All effective lease contracts of the business operating properties and the rights to use the relevant properties contained in the Agreement;
All bank credits contained in the Agreement;
goodwill of travel agency business of CTSHK;
All record(s) kept related to the travel agency business of CTSHK;
Customer deposits, deposits, prepayments related to travel agency business only at 11:59 pm on the day before the completion date of the first stage, and all other deferred income not included in (d) above or all bank cash deposits and other cash on hand for any other similar obligation in the future; and
Ownership, claims and arrangements for each of the Target Assets and benefits under the Agreement.
The ownership of the above Target Assets and all other rights and interest (including but not limited to the risks of ownership, control and loss) shall be formally transferred to China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) at 12:00 am on the completion date of the first stage. Save for the businesses, light assets and current assets related to its travel agency business, all other businesses, assets (including but not limited to its accreditation, travel agency licenses, visa business and real estate) and interest and rights of any assets of CTSHK are not part of the Target Assets under the Agreement and shall continue to be owned by CTSHK.
THE SECOND STAGE
CTSHK and China Travel Air agree to dispose and China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) agrees to acquire all ordinary shares of CTS (HK) Mice Service.
CTSHK agrees to dispose and China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) agrees to acquire all equity interest in CTS (Shenzhen) Mice Service and all equity interest in CTS (Macau).
Alton agrees to dispose and China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) agrees to acquire all ordinary shares of China Travel Advertising.
THE THIRD STAGE
Alton agrees to dispose and China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) agrees to acquire all shares in CTS (Japan).
CTSHK agrees to dispose and China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) agrees to acquire all shares in CTS (Australia), CTS (Canada), CTS (Germany), CTS (Korea), CTS (New Zealand), CTS (Shenzhen Metropole), CTS (Singapore), CTS (U.K.) and CTS (U.S.A.) held by CTSHK or its trustee.
The Disposal
Upon the completion of the reorganisation, China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) will hold (i) ownership and all other rights and interest of the Target Assets; and (ii) all ordinary shares of CTS (HK) Mice Service and China Travel Advertising, all equity interest of CTS (Shenzhen) Mice Service and CTS (Macau), and all shares in CTS (Japan), CTS (Australia), CTS (Canada), CTS (Germany), CTS (Korea), CTS (New Zealand), CTS (Shenzhen Metropole), CTS (Singapore), CTS (U.K.) and CTS (U.S.A.).
Upon the completion of the reorganisation, according to the Agreement, Alton agrees to dispose and CTS Head Office agrees to acquire all ordinary shares in China Travel (HK & Macau Tour).
Consideration
The consideration for all ordinary shares in China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) is HK$5,130,000, and will be paid by CTS Head Office to Alton in one lump sum on the completion date of the Disposal. The consideration is determined after arm's length negotiation between the parties with reference to the market value of equity interest in the Target Companies (including value of the Target Assets) as at 31 December 2018 (as set out in the valuation report prepared by the independent valuer) and taking into account of dividends amounted to in aggregate approximately HK$9,100,000 that the Target Companies distributed to their shareholders in April 2019. As at 31 December 2018, the market value of equity interest in the Target Companies (including value of the Target Assets) was approximately HK$14,230,000. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the consideration of the disposal of the Target Companies (including the Target Assets) is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Conditions Precedent of the Disposal
The completion of the Disposal under the Agreement is subject to the fulfillment of the following conditions precedent, including but not limited to:
China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) (as purchaser), CTSHK, China Travel Air and Alton (as vendors) have completed all relevant matters in respect of the first, second and third stages in accordance with the provisions of the Agreement;
The Company has convened the Board meeting in accordance with the Listing Rules approving the transfer of all ordinary shares in China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) to CTS Head Office through the resolutions of the directors, and the leasing of the relevant properties and the ticketing software computer systems owned by its subsidiary company(ies) to China Travel (HK & Macau Tour);
CTS Head Office has attended to and made the relevant procedures and applications in accordance with applicable PRC laws and regulations regarding the acquisition of all ordinary shares in China Travel (HK & Macau Tour), and has obtained the consent of the relevant departments and completed the relevant foreign exchange registration procedures;
Alton (as vendor) has obtained all the approvals and/or consents required to effectively sign, deliver and perform the Agreement (if applicable); and
At any time prior to the completion, there are no laws, regulations, government actions, court orders, procedures, inquiries or investigations that would lead to the transfer of all ordinary shares in China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) to CTS Head Office (as the purchaser) illegal or otherwise prohibited or restricted.
Each party shall make reasonable efforts to ensure that all the above conditions precedent are satisfied before 31 December 2019 or a specific later date as determined between each party. Where practicable, CTS Head Office (as purchaser), may waive the conditions set out above by giving a written notice to other parties.
Completion
Upon the completion of the transactions contemplated under the Agreement, the Target Companies will cease to be subsidiaries of the Company and the financial results of the Target Companies will not be included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company.
