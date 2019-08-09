Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN CHINA TRAVEL (HK & MACAU TOUR)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 308)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN CHINA TRAVEL (HK & MACAU

TOUR)

THE DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that on 9 August 2019 (after trading hours), CTS Head Office entered into the Agreement with Alton, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, China Travel (HK & Macau Tour), China Travel Air and CTSHK, indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, pursuant to which, (i) Alton, China Travel (HK & Macau Tour), China Travel Air and CTSHK will undertake reorganisation (please refer to the "Reorganisation" section below for further details); and (ii) Alton agrees to dispose and CTS Head Office agrees to acquire 100% ordinary shares in China Travel (HK & Macau Tour) for a consideration of HK$5,130,000.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements. As China CTS holds 100% issued share capital in CTS (Holdings) and CTS (Holdings) is a substantial shareholder of the Company, according to the Listing Rules, China CTS is a connected person of the Company. As CTS Head Office is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CTS, CTS Head Office is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the Disposal constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios for the Disposal are all below 25%, and the total consideration for the Disposal is less than HK$10,000,000, the Disposal is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.

Completion is subject to the fulfilment and/or waiver of the conditions precedent as set out in the Agreement. Accordingly, the reorganisation and the Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.