Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF 100% INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY
0
08/25/2019 | 08:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.
希望教育集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code:1765)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF 100% INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY
THE ACQUISITION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, the Vendors, the Target Companies, the Target Schools and the Company entered into the Acquisition Agreement, pursuant to which, the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the 100% interest in the Target Companies at the consideration of RMB375,744,819.18 and the Purchaser shall also provide loans to the Target Companies and the Target Schools to repay their debts of RMB24,255,180.82, amounting to RMB400,000,000.00 in aggregate. Upon completion, the Purchaser will own 100% interest of the Target Companies, and the Target Companies possess the sponsorship interest of the Target Schools.
Following the completion of the Acquisition, the Target Company will become an indirect subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will be consolidated into the Group's consolidated financial statements.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but all are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, the Vendors, the Target Companies, the Target Schools and the Company entered into the Acquisition Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the 100% interest in the Target Company at the consideration of RMB375,744,819.18, and the Purchaser shall also provide loans to the Target Company and the Target School to repay their debts of RMB24,255,180.82, amounting to RMB400,000,000.00 in aggregate.
1
THE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Acquisition Agreement are as follows:
Date: 23 August 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties:(1) the Purchaser;
the Vendors;
the Target Companies;
the Target Schools; and
the Company.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, each of the Vendors, the Target Companies, the Target Schools and their respective ultimate beneficial owners is a third party independent of the Company and connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.
Nature of the transaction and assets to be acquired
Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the 100% interest in the Target Companies. Following the completion of the Acquisition, (a) the Purchaser will own 100% interest of the Target Companies, and the Target Companies own the sponsorship interest of the Target Schools; and (b) the Target Companies will become indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and their financial results will be consolidated into the Group's consolidated financial statements.
Consideration
In addition to the consideration of RMB375,744,819.18, the Purchaser shall also provide loans to the Target Companies and the Target Schools to repay their debts of RMB24,255,180.82, which shall be paid to the Vendors by the Purchaser in the following manners by three instalments:
First instalment: RMB320,000,000.00 shall be paid on the date of the satisfaction of the following conditions or the date of its waiver by the Purchaser, of which, RMB295,744,819.18 will be paid to the Vendors for the consideration of equity transfer and RMB24,255,180.82 will be used to provide loans to the Target Companies and the Target Schools to repay their debts:
the Purchaser has been registered as the sole shareholder of the Target Companies with regulatory institutions, and the members of the board, members of the supervisory committee, legal representative, etc. have also been registered; and
the change of documents of the board, legal representative, dean, regulations of colleges of the Target Schools and the execution of corresponding resolutions have been completed.
2
Second instalment: RMB40,000,000.00 (including interest calculated at anuual rate of 6%) shall be paid on the date of the expiry of one year from the Closing Date and upon the satisfaction of the following conditions:
the registration of change of legal representative, dean, board, directors, supervisors of the Target Schools as well as matters stipulated by the regulations has been completed as required by the Vendors; and
other entities other than the Target Schools invested by the Target Companies have been Stripped Off from the Target Companies.
Third instalment: RMB40,000,000.00 (including interest calculated at anuual rate of 6%) shall be paid on the date of the expiry of two years from the Closing Date and upon the satisfaction of the following conditions:
the representations and warranties made by the Vendors remain true, complete and accurate; and
the Vendors have settled the debts payable by it under the Acquisition Agreement, or the Vendors and the Purchaser have made agreement on the settlement solution for the aforementioned debts.
Guarantee
The Purchaser is one of the Company's consolidated affiliated entities. The Company agreed to assume the joint and several guarantee liabilities for the obligations of the Purchaser for the above second and third instalment for the term of 3 years from the Closing Date.
Basis of the Consideration
The consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Vendors and the Purchaser with reference with the historical turnover and total assets, its location and branding, the programs offered, the employment opportunities and the prospect of the graduates, the number of students and enrollments of the Target Schools, the observation by the Company regarding the recent market value of schools of similar size, as well as other factors as set forth in the paragraph "Reasons and Benefits of the Acquisition" below. Based on the abovementioned, the Directors believe that the consideration is fair and reasonable.
Completion
Following the completion of the Acquisition, the Target Companies will become indirect wholly- owned subsidiaries of the Company and their financial results will be consolidated into the Group's consolidated financial statements.
3
FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANIES
For the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018, the unaudited consolidated net profits of Shanghai Pumeng prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the PRC was as follows:
For the year ended 31 December 2017:
Unaudited net profit (before and after tax): approximately RMB574,694.17
For the year ended 31 December 2018:
Unaudited net profit (before and after tax): approximately RMB5,703,089.12
As at 31 December 2018, the total consolidated assets and the net consolidated assets of Shanghai Pumeng was RMB130,976,326.95 (unaudited) and RMB79,886,185.31 (unaudited), respectively.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF KUNSHAN XINWEI
For the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018, the unaudited consolidated net profits of Kunshan Xinwei prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the PRC was as follows:
For the year ended 31 December 2017:
Unaudited net profit (before and after tax): approximately RMB589,692.99
For the year ended 31 December 2018:
Unaudited net profit (before and after tax): approximately RMB5,926,055.97
As at 31 December 2018, the total consolidated assets and the net consolidated assets of Kunshan Xinwei was RMB130,506,659.10 (unaudited) and RMB81,483,432.46 (unaudited), respectively. Kunshan Xinwei, as the founder of the Target Schools, owns the sponsorship interest of the Target Schools and does not have operating business, thus having no operating revenue.
INFORMATION ON THE TARGET COMPANIES
Shanghai Pumeng is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which directly holds 99% interest of Kunshan Xinwei and is principally engaged in investment holding. Kunshan Xinwei is a company established in the PRC with limited liability, the business of which is holding the 100% interest of Suzhou Top Institute and Kunshan Technical School. In 2003, the Target Companies were approved to found Suzhou Top Institute and conduct private higher education by the Department of Education of Jiangsu. In 2018, the Target Companies were approved to found Kunshan Technical School and conduct private vocational education by the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Jiangsu. The business of the Target Companies is to own the sponsorship interest of Suzhou Top Institute and Kunshan Technical School.
4
INFORMATION ON THE VENDORS
Shanghai Xinghong is a limited partnership established and existing under the laws of the PRC, directly holding 62.2% interest of Shanghai Pumeng; Shanghai Lanke is a limited partnership established and existing under the laws of the PRC, directly holding 32.8% interest of Shanghai Pumeng; Shanghai Hongnuan is a limited partnership established and existing under the laws of the PRC, directly holding 5% interest of Shanghai Pumeng. Shanghai Xinghong, Shanghai Lanke and Shanghai Hongnuan are all established in Shanghai, and their main business are education investment. Mr. Mei is the Chinese natural person and the ultimate beneficial owners of the Vendors are independent third parties. As of the date of this announcement, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge, information and belief, the Vendors and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
INFORMATION ON THE TARGET SCHOOLS
Suzhou Top Institute was founded in 2003 and is located in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, close to Yangcheng Lake Nature Reserve. It is a private institution of high learning as approved by the People's Government of Jiangsu province and registered with the Department of Education. Suzhou Top Institute has built collaboration with many quality enterprises and established more than 60 training bases outside the campus. As at the date of this announcement, Suzhou Top Institute has approximately 5,000 students and owns campus in Kunshan, the PRC, with an area of approximately 310 mu.
Kunshan Technical School was founded in 2018 and is located in Suzhou Top Institute, which is located in Kunshan, Jiangsu province. It is a technical school as approved to be established by the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Kunshan, principally engaged in the provision of education training to skilled workers with approximately 500 students.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
The Target Schools are located in Kunshan, the No. 1 of the top 100 counties in China, which is located in the Yangtze River Delta region, with Shanghai in the east, Suzhou in the west, and close to Hangzhou, and is in one of the important development regions in China assembled by electronic information industries where talents are highly needed. With the location advantage, the Target Schools have built an established mode of talents cultivation by the cooperation of institutes and enterprises. Taken into account the favourable location and talents cultivation mode, the Target Schools have great potential to develop and will form a synergy with our existing schools to promote employment; by virtue of this Acquisition, the Group will step into another strategic region, the Yangtze River Delta region, which will further expand our school network and enhance the market penetration.
Given the abovementioned reasons, the Directors believe that the terms of the Acquisition are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable. The Acquisition will expand the Group's influence in the eastern region and enhance its reputation, which is in line with the Group's business strategy and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:20:02 UTC