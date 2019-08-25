Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF 100% INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

希望教育集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code:1765)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 100% INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, the Vendors, the Target Companies, the Target Schools and the Company entered into the Acquisition Agreement, pursuant to which, the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the 100% interest in the Target Companies at the consideration of RMB375,744,819.18 and the Purchaser shall also provide loans to the Target Companies and the Target Schools to repay their debts of RMB24,255,180.82, amounting to RMB400,000,000.00 in aggregate. Upon completion, the Purchaser will own 100% interest of the Target Companies, and the Target Companies possess the sponsorship interest of the Target Schools.

Following the completion of the Acquisition, the Target Company will become an indirect subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will be consolidated into the Group's consolidated financial statements.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but all are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

