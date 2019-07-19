Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN SHARES IN AEON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN SHARES IN

AEON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, LTD.*

THE ACQUISITION

The Board wishes to announce that on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendors and the Purchaser, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Share Transfer Agreements, pursuant to which the Purchaser has agreed to acquire and the Vendors have agreed to sell the Target Shares, representing an aggregate of approximately 13.86% of the total shares of the Target Company as at the date of this announcement, at the Consideration of RMB3,261,600,000.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceed 5%, but are all less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to notification and announcement requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As Completion is subject to the terms and conditions under the Share Transfer Agreements, the Acquisition may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.