Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN CANADIAN MILK

CHINA GREENFRESH GROUP CO., LTD.

中國綠寶集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6183)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN CANADIAN MILK

THE ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 May 2019 and 13 August 2019 regarding the memorandum of understanding in relation to the Potential Acquisition (as defined therein).

On 23 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Company entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with the Vendor and Canadian Milk and the Purchaser has also entered into the Subscription Agreement with Canadian Milk.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares, being 9,000,000 issued and outstanding class A common shares in Canadian Milk at a consideration of HK$37,800,000.

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to subscribe for and Canadian Milk has agreed to issue the Subscription Shares, being 30,000,000 issued and outstanding class A common shares in Canadian Milk at a consideration of HK$126,000,000.