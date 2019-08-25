Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN CANADIAN MILK

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GREENFRESH GROUP CO., LTD.

中國綠寶集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6183)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN CANADIAN MILK

THE ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 May 2019 and 13 August 2019 regarding the memorandum of understanding in relation to the Potential Acquisition (as defined therein).

On 23 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Company entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with the Vendor and Canadian Milk and the Purchaser has also entered into the Subscription Agreement with Canadian Milk.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares, being 9,000,000 issued and outstanding class A common shares in Canadian Milk at a consideration of HK$37,800,000.

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to subscribe for and Canadian Milk has agreed to issue the Subscription Shares, being 30,000,000 issued and outstanding class A common shares in Canadian Milk at a consideration of HK$126,000,000.

- 1 -

The entering into of the Share Purchase Agreement and Subscription Agreement are not conditional upon the execution of the other. Upon completion of both the Share Purchase Agreement and Subscription Agreement, Canadian Milk will be owned as to approximately 70% by the Vendor and as to approximately 30% by the Company through the Purchaser. As such, the financial results of Canadian Milk will not be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group as Canadian Milk will not be a subsidiary of the Group.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of each of the Share Purchase Agreement and Subscription Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, each of the Share Purchase Agreement and Subscription Agreement, and when aggregated in accordance with the Listing Rules under Rule 14.22, the Acquisition, constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 23 August 2019, after trading hours, the Purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Company entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with the Vendor and Canadian Milk and the Purchaser has also entered into the Subscription Agreement with Canadian Milk. Set out below are the principal terms of the Share Purchase Agreement and Subscription Agreement.

SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Date

23 August 2019 (after trading hours)

Parties involved

  1. Empire Food Co., Ltd (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) as Purchaser;
  2. TY International Holdings Inc. as Vendor;

- 2 -

  1. Canadian Milk Manufacturing Inc.; and
  2. the Company as guarantor.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.

Subject matter

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares, being 9,000,000 issued and outstanding class A common shares in Canadian Milk at a consideration of HK$37,800,000.

Consideration

The consideration for the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares shall be HK$37,800,000 which shall be payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor by way of cash in the following manner:

  1. a first deposit of HK$18,900,000 shall be paid within thirty (30) Business Days upon execution of the Share Purchase Agreement; and
  2. the remaining sum of HK$18,900,000 shall be paid upon the Sale and Purchase Completion.

The consideration of HK$37,800,000 was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchaser after taking into account (i) the net asset value of Canadian Milk as at 30 November 2018 of approximately HK$413,969,169; and (ii) the financial performance of Canadian Milk. The Group intends to pay the consideration by internal resources.

Conditions precedent

Completion is conditional upon the fulfilment or waiver of the conditions precedent as stated in the Share Purchase Agreement which include, amongst others, the following:

  1. the warranties given by the Vendor in the Share Purchase Agreement remaining true and accurate and not misleading in all material respects at the date of the Share Purchase Agreement and up to and including the Sale and Purchase Completion Date;

- 3 -

  1. no event having occurred since the date of signing of the Share Purchase Agreement up till the Sale and Purchase Completion Date, the consequence of which is to materially and adversely affect the financial position, business or property, results of operations or business prospects of Canadian Milk and such material adverse effect not having been caused as at the Sale and Purchase Completion;
  2. all necessary filings, notifications and consents from third parties (including government authorities) having been made, given or obtained on terms acceptable to the Purchaser; and
  3. the Vendor having delivered all other documents as stated in the Share Purchase Agreement to the Purchaser.

The Purchaser may in its absolute discretion waive any conditions precedent or any part of a condition precedent. If not all of the conditions precedent are fulfilled (or waived by the Purchaser) by the Sale and Purchase Completion Date, the Share Purchase Agreement shall cease and neither party shall have any obligations and liabilities towards each other thereunder subject to the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement.

Completion

Upon the fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions precedent, the Sale and Purchase Completion shall take place on the Sale and Purchase Completion Date or at such other time as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree in writing.

Undertakings

During the period from and including the date of the Share Purchase Agreement to and including the Sale and Purchase Completion Date, the Vendor has agreed, amongst others:

  1. to cause Canadian Milk to conduct its business and operations and affairs in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice;
  2. not to cause Canadian Milk to amend its articles, bye-laws, constating documents or other organizational documents and not to transfer, lease, licence, sell or dispose of any of its assets except for inventory;

- 4 -

  1. to use its best efforts to preserve intact and cause Canadian Milk to preserve intact, the business of Canadian Milk and its property, assets, operations and affairs; and
  2. not to take, and cause Canadian Milk not to take, any action, directly or indirectly, to encourage, initiate or engage in discussions or negotiations with any other third party regarding the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares other than the Purchaser.

Guarantee

In consideration of the entry by the Vendor into the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company, as guarantor, has agreed to undertake unconditionally and irrevocably as primary obligor the punctual performance by the Purchaser of all obligations and undertakings under the Share Purchase Agreement. The aggregate liability of the Company shall not exceed an amount equal to the consideration received by the Vendor from the Purchaser under the Share Purchase Agreement.

THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

Date

23 August 2019 (after trading hours)

Parties involved

  1. Empire Food Co., Ltd (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) as subscriber; and
  2. Canadian Milk Manufacturing Inc.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, Canadian Milk and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.

Subject matter

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to subscribe for and Canadian Milk has agreed to issue the Subscription Shares, being 30,000,000 issued and outstanding class A common shares in Canadian Milk at a consideration of HK$126,000,000.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:03 UTC
