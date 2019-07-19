Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND RECOGNITION OF FINANCIAL LIABILITY IN RELATION TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE LAND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1129) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND RECOGNITION OF FINANCIAL LIABILITY IN RELATION TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE LAND Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 April 2019, 17 May 2019, 29 May 2019 and 3 June 2019 in relation to the Land. The Board announces that on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Project Company, the Investor and Yingtan Hongzhu, entered into the Co-Operation Agreement in relation to the development and operation of the Property Development Project situated on the Land. Pursuant to which the Investor will invest RMB49.5 million (or approximately HK$56.4 million) to the Project Company and would then be interested in 30% of the risk and return of the Property Development Project. Upon execution of Co-Operation Agreement, the 30% interest of the risk and return of the Property Development Project held by the Investor will be recognised as financial liability of the Group pursuant to the terms of the Co-Operation Agreement and the relevant accounting standard. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the transactions as contemplated under the Co-Operation Agreement exceeds 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the Co-Operation Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement, but is exempt from the circular and Shareholders' approval requirements, under the Listing Rules. INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 29 April 2019, 17 May 2019, 29 May 2019 and 3 June 2019 in relation to the Land. The Board announces that on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Project Company, the Investor and Yingtan Hongzhu entered into the Co-Operation Agreement in relation to the development and operation of the Property Development Project situated on the Land. Pursuant to which the Investor will invest RMB49.5 million (or approximately HK$56.4 million) to the Project Company and would then be interested in 30% of the risk and return of the Property Development Project. For identification purpose only 1

THE CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT Date 19 July 2019 Parties The Project Company The Investor Yingtan Hongzhu Written consent shall be obtained from the Project Company and the Investor for introduction of any additional parties to the investment in the Property Development Project stipulated under the Co-Operation Agreement. Subject Matter Pursuant to the Co-Operation Agreement, the Project Company and the Investor shall invest 70% and 30% respectively of the total investment amount for the Property Development Project. The Project Company and the Investor shall co-invest, manage and operate the Property Development Project. Investment amount As at the date of the Co-Operation Agreement, RMB115.5 million (or approximately HK$131.7 million), representing 70% of the initial total investment amount and RMB49.5 million (or approximately HK$56.4 million) representing 30% of the initial total investment amount, have been paid up in cash by the Project Company and the Investor respectively. Any additional funding requirement (if necessary) will be borne by the Project Company and the Investor by 70% and 30% respectively. Should any of the parties require financing to pay up any additional funding required, parties to the Co-Operation Agreement shall be allowed to provide such financing charging a monthly interest rate of 1% to the relevant borrowing party. The investment amount was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties based on the estimated total investment amount of the Property Development Project. The investment amount contributed by the Investor would be utilized to finance the development of the Property Development Project. 2

Risk and return allocation The risk and return of the Property Development Project shall be shared between the Project Company and the Investor pursuant to the contribution of total investment amount of 70% and 30% respectively. Proceeds from the sales of properties developed under the Property Development Project after taking into consideration the payment and accrual of the development cost (including cost of the Land) and working capital maybe distributed to the Project Company and the Investor pursuant to their respective contribution to the total investment amount. Profit distribution shall in turn take place after estimating the pre-closing settlement taking into consideration all relevant expenses, tax and other payables, repayment of borrowings and other working capital requirement of the Property Development Project. Operation and management The Project Company shall be responsible for the development, operation and management of the Property Development Project. The Project Company shall have the right of making the final judgement in major decision making in respect of the Property Development Project. The Investor shall have the right to inspect the daily operation and financial information of the Property Development Project. The maximum liability of the Property Development Project shall be up to all assets and liabilities in respect of the Property Development Project. Roles and responsibilities Set out below are the roles and responsibilities of the Project Company: Completion of capital injection amounting to 70% of the total investment amount of the Property Development Project; Responsible for the construction cost audit, internal controls, and the appointments of relevant financial personnel in relation to the management of the Property Development Project; Conducting and implementing the construction plans and obtaining relevant administrative approvals for the Property Development Project; Appointing of contractors and supervision of the construction process of the Property Development Project; Coordinating with local government, residents and all related parties during the construction period; and Developing, managing of daily operations, promoting, selling and all relevant duties of the Property Development Project. 3

Set out below are the roles and responsibilities of the Investor: Completion of capital injection amounting to 30% of the total investment amount of the Property Development Project; Supervising of the daily operations, operation process and financial condition of the Property Development Project; and Providing of relevant assistance and co-operation in respect development and operation of the Property Development Project. Transfer of interest Under comparable terms offered, parties to the Co-Operation Agreement shall have the first right to acquire the interest of the Property Development Project under the Co-Operation Agreement from other parties to the Co-Operation Agreement. THE PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT As at the date of this announcement, the Property Development Project was named as Sanshui Guobinfu project*（三水· 國賓府項目）, which will comprise of residential and commercial property situated on the Land, which is located at the East of Gai Zao Yu Ting Avenue, north of Century Avenue B18-02, Shanty Town, Yugan County, Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province*（江西省 上饒市余干縣棚戶區改造玉亭大道以東，世紀大道以北B18-02）with parcel No. DEI2019035. As at the date of this announcement, the net asset value of the Property Development Project was amounted to RMB165 million (or approximately HK$188.1 million). The Land has a total gross area of approximately 30,742 square meters with approximately 24,593 square meters to be of residential use and approximately 6,148 square meters to be of retail and commercial use. The terms of the land use rights of the Land for residential use is 70 years and retail and commercial use for 40 years, respectively. THE PROJECT COMPANY AND THE INVESTOR The Project Company is a company incorporated in the PRC, which is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Yingtan Hongzhu. Pursuant to the business license of the Project Company, the Project Company is principally engaged in corporate management and consultancy, tourist development and tourism operation, property development and operation, hotel operation and management, construction and renovation and property management services. As at the date of this announcement the Land had been transferred to and is held by the Project Company. The Investor is a company incorporated in the PRC, of which pursuant to the business license of the Investor, the Investor is principally engaged in (i) business consulting and human resource services; provision of advertising design and marketing services; and (iii) provision of recreational and other services. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Investor and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected person(s). 4

FINANCIAL EFFECT Upon completion of the Co-Operation Agreement, the investment of the Investor amounted to RMB49.5 million (or approximately HK$56.4 million) would be recognized as financial liability of the Company at fair value in accordance with the relevant accounting standard. Any subsequent change in fair value of the financial liability will be recognized as profit or loss of the Group during any reporting period. In view of such and taking into account the investment amount being the cash inflow to the Group, the transactions contemplated under the Co-Operation Agreement are not expected to have any immediate material impact on the net assets value of the Group. Any subsequent fair value change of such financial liability would result in a profit or loss to the Group depending on the then changes in fair value. REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT The Group principally engages in (i) provision of water supply and sewage treatment services; (ii) construction of water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure; and (iii) investment and operation of new energy and renewable energy projects. With a view to broadening the revenue base and improving the profitability of the Group, in 2018, the Group commenced development of a research and development center comprising of 6 blocks of research and development centers and a underground car parks in Nanjing, the PRC, of which part of the development will be leased out to other tenants as investment properties or sold as property development depending on the then property market condition of Nanjing. The Group has also been continued to consider other investment opportunities to further invest into property development markets in the PRC (including investment in property development companies). Yingtan Hongzhu is a company established with limited liability in the PRC and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Yingtan Hongzhu is principally engaged in trading of construction materials, office supplies, mechanical appliances and electrical appliances. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 3 June 2019, Yingtan Hongzhu entered into the Land Use Rights Grant Contract to govern the terms and condition of the acquisition of the Land and will transfer the Land to its wholly-owned subsidiary, a project company for carrying out the property development. As at the date of this announcement, the Land is held by the Project Company. As the development of the Property Development Project is capital intensive, Yingtan Hongzhu and the Project Company entered into the Co-Operation Agreement to secure financing for the development of the Property Development Project. Taking into account of the above, the Directors consider that the entering into of the Co-Operation Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. 5

