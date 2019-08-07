Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF FINANCIAL PRODUCT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

堡 獅 龍 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 592)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF FINANCIAL PRODUCT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Bossini International Holdings Limited dated 1 August 2019 in relation to the Disposal. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The Board is pleased to announce that completion of the Disposal took place on 7 August 2019. Upon completion, the Company sold HK$85 million in the principal amount of the Financial Product for a total consideration of HK$85 million.

It is expected that the Group will record a loss of approximately HK$0.6 million (before taxation) from the Disposal. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the loss is calculated based on the information currently available and is not based on any financial figures and/or information which have been audited, verified or reviewed by the Company's auditors or audit committee. The actual amount of gain or loss on the Disposal to be recorded by the Company will be subject to audit.

By Order of the Board

Bossini International Holdings Limited

TSIN Man Kuen Bess

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Ms. TSIN Man Kuen Bess (Chairman), Mr. MAK Tak Cheong Edmund and Mr. CHAN Cheuk Him Paul and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHEONG Shin Keong, Ms. LEUNG Mei Han and Prof. SIN Yat Ming.