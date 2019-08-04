Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF 100% OF DONGGUAN QINGYUAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd 陽光100中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2608)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF 100% OF DONGGUAN QINGYUAN

INTRODUCTION

In March 2018, Shenzhen Ruidi Yida Technology Co., Ltd. ("Ruidi Yida"), an independent third party, the Target Company and Beijing Trust entered into a series of trust financing agreements, pursuant to which Ruidi Yida and Beijing Trust agreed to collaborate in the Property Development Project whereby Ruidi Yida would take the lead in the operation of the Target Company and Beijing Trust would provide a funding of RMB150,000,000. During the collaboration, all equity interest of the Target Company was transferred from Ruidi Yida to Beijing Trust, while the day-to-day operation and management of the Target Company remained with Ruidi Yida. Upon repayment of RMB150,000,000 to Beijing Trust and Beijing Trust's receipt of the agreed investment return, Ruidi Yida shall redeem all equity interest of the Target Company.

On 29 November 2018, Shenzhen Shoujia Holding Development Limited Company* ( ଉέ࠯Գછٰ䕆࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Seller"), Ruidi Yida and the Target Company entered into a series of agreements, pursuant to which the Seller acquired all the rights and obligations of Ruidi Yida under the series of trust financing agreements entered into in March 2018. The Target Company was thereafter treated as a subsidiary of the Company. On the same day, the Seller, Beijing Trust and the Target Company entered into the SS100 Trust Financing Agreements in substantially the same terms as the aforementioned trust financing agreements entered into in March 2018. Pursuant to the SS100 Trust Financing Agreements, the Seller shall ensure Beijing Trust receive the agreed investment return and repay all debts provided by Beijing Trust to the Target Company on or before 19 September 2020, and redeem all equity interest of the Target Company at an agreed price on 19 September 2020. The SS100 Trust Financing Agreements did not constitute a notifiable or connected transaction under Chapters 14 or 14A of the Listing Rules at the time of entry. Beijing Trust was not a connected person of the Company at the time of entry of the SS100 Trust Financing Agreements. As at 19 December 2018, Beijing Trust received the agreed investment return from the Target Company pursuant to the SS100 Trust Financing Agreements.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 2 August 2019, the Seller entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement with, inter alia , the Purchaser and the Target Company, pursuant to which the Seller has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase, 100% equity interest and Loans (as defined below) of the Target Company for a total consideration of RMB513,000,000 payable in cash comprising (i) an equity consideration of RMB116,840,000 (the "Equity Consideration"); (ii) a loan consideration of RMB347,511,954.12 (the "Loan Consideration"); and (iii) a debt consideration of RMB48,648,045.88 (the "Debt Consideration").

The Equity Consideration is the consideration for the purchase of 100% equity interest in the Target Company. The Loan Consideration comprises loans in the amount of RMB282,007,951.12 and RMB59,600,000 that the Target Company owes to each of Sunshine 100 Group and Beijing Trust, respectively, and a premium of RMB5,904,003. The Debt Consideration comprises debts owed by the Target Company to third parties in the amount of RMB38,390,511.64 (the "Third Party Debts") and interest payable by the Target Company to Beijing Trust in the amount of RMB10,257,534.24 (the "Interest Payable", and together with Third Party Debts, the "Debts").

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the relevant percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Equity Transfer Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from circular and Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Details of the Equity Transfer Agreement are set out below:

THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

Date

2 August 2019

Parties

(i) Seller:

Shenzhen Shoujia Holding Development Limited Company* ( ଉέ࠯Գછٰ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), a company with limited liability established under the laws of PRC and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

(ii) Seller's Sunshine 100 Group Guarantor: (iii) Purchaser: Shenzhen Shi Chengjin Holding Group Limited Company* (ଉ έ̹༐ආછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ), a company with limited liability established under the laws of PRC (iv) Purchaser's Mr. Lin and his spouse, Ms. Xiao Qing. Mr. Lin is the ultimate Guarantors: beneficial owner of the Purchaser (v) Target Dongguan Qingyuan Incubator Limited Company* ( ؇୷̹ Company: ૶ჃྷʷኜϞࠢʮ̡ ), a company with limited liability established under the laws of PRC. The Target Company is treated as a subsidiary of the Company

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of the announcement, the Purchaser and the Purchaser's Guarantors are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

Assets to be Disposed of

Pursuant to the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement, the Seller has conditionally agreed to (i) transfer 100% of the equity interest in the Target Company to the Purchaser at a consideration of RMB116,840,000, being the Equity Consideration, and (ii) assign the Loans with a total outstanding amount of RMB341,607,951.12 to the Purchaser at a consideration of RMB347,511,954.12, being the Loan Consideration, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to settle the Debts at a consideration of RMB48,648,045.88, being the Debt Consideration. As such, the Total Consideration under the Equity Transfer Agreement is RMB513,000,000.

The principal asset of the Target Company is the Property Development Project located in Songshan Lake, Dongguan City, Guangdong, the PRC, which has a site area of approximately 102 mu and a floor area of approximately 87,756 square meters and can be developed for office use. The Property Development Project comprises six pieces of land and are under different stages of construction.

Consideration

The Equity Consideration and Loan Consideration amounting to a total of RMB464,351,954.12 shall be payable to the Seller in the following manner:

(i) RMB30,000,000, being approximately 6.46% of the Equity Consideration and Loan Consideration (the "First Instalment") to be paid in two tranches;

(ii) RMB20,000,000, being approximately 4.31% of the Equity Consideration and Loan Consideration (the "Second Instalment");

(iii) RMB35,851,954.12, being approximately 7.72% of the Equity Consideration and Loan Consideration (the "Third Instalment");

(iv) RMB148,500,000, being approximately 31.98% of the Equity Consideration and Loan Consideration (the "Fourth Instalment"); and

(v) RMB230,000,000, being the balance of the Equity Consideration and Loan Consideration (the "Final Instalment").

With respect to the Debt Consideration of RMB48,648,045.88, the Purchaser shall pay the Debt Consideration directly to the relevant creditors for settling the Debts subsequent to the payment of the First Instalment. In the event of any shortfall in the Debt Consideration against the outstanding Debts as confirmed in writing by the relevant creditors, the Seller will be responsible for the shortfall, which will be adjusted for in the Loan Consideration.

First Instalment

The Purchaser shall pay the first tranche of the First Instalment amounting to RMB20,000,000 to an account designated by the Seller within five (5) Business Days from the date of the Equity Transfer Agreement.

The Seller shall deliver all Corporate Documents of the Target Company to the joint custody of the Seller and the Purchaser within five (5) Business Days from the date of receipt of the first tranche of the First Instalment. Upon the Seller's completion of such obligation, the Purchaser shall pay the balance of the First Instalment, i.e. RMB10,000,000, to an account designated by the Seller.