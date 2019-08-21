Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF 25% EQUITY INTEREST IN A PROJECT COMPANY AND MAJOR TRANSACTION UPDATE OF THE COOPERATION FRAMEWORK ARRANGEMENT AND ENTERING INTO THE NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE PROJECT COMPANY AND THE LAND ACQUISITION

The Cooperation Agreement and the Land Acquisition

The Cooperation Agreement was entered into on arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms. The Project Company is a single purpose project company for the acquisition and development of the Land which is consistent with the purpose of the auction of the Land. Based on the information available to the Company, the total estimated cost including the Land Price, the refundable performance security and related tax for acquiring the Land is approximately RMB2,856 million. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated by reference to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the total estimated cost for the Land Acquisition exceed 25% but are still less than 100%, the Land Acquisition remains a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Board confirms that the Equity Transfer Agreement, the Land Acquisition and the joint venture arrangement contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement, including the financing and profit distribution arrangements are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole.

GENERAL

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Land Acquisition and the joint venture arrangement as contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the Listing Rules for information purposes on or before 25 September 2019 as announced in the announcement of the Company dated 24 July 2019.

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the Announcement in respect of the Land Acquisition by the Project Company, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by Jiangsu Aidi, as a result of winning a bid at a public auction for the land use rights of the Land situated at Nanjing City, the PRC at a consideration of RMB2,510 million which shall be paid by the Company through its subsidiary, Nanjing Yinjiazhen, and Jiangsu Aidi in equal shares, that is, on a 50/50 basis.

On 17 July 2019, the Project Company entered into the Land Use Rights Grant Contract in respect of the Land, the major terms of which were set out in the Announcement. As at the date of this announcement, an aggregate amount of RMB1,255 million, representing 50% of the total Land Price has been paid by the Project Company to the Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau in accordance with the terms of the Land Use Rights Grant Contract. In addition, an amount of RMB200 million being a refundable performance security has also been paid by the Project Company by 6 August 2019 to the Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau pursuant to the Land Investment and Development Agreement as part of the bidding process.

For the purpose of enhancing the Group's capital efficiency and effectiveness and reducing the Group's investment risks in the development of the Land, the Group intended to bring in an additional investor, Shanghai Mingbu, which is an Independent Third Party, to co-invest