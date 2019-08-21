Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF 25% EQUITY INTEREST IN A PROJECT COMPANY AND MAJOR TRANSACTION UPDATE OF THE COOPERATION FRAMEWORK ARRANGEMENT AND ENTERING INTO THE NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE PROJECT COMPANY AND THE LAND ACQUISITION
0
08/21/2019 | 07:58pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
DISPOSAL OF 25% EQUITY INTEREST IN A PROJECT COMPANY
AND
MAJOR TRANSACTION
UPDATE OF THE COOPERATION FRAMEWORK ARRANGEMENT AND ENTERING INTO THE NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE PROJECT COMPANY
AND THE LAND ACQUISITION
BACKGROUND
Reference is made to the Announcement in respect of the Land Acquisition by the Project Company (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by Jiangsu Aidi) as a result of winning a bid at a public auction for the land use rights of the Land situated at Nanjing City, the PRC for a consideration of RMB2,510 million which shall be paid by the Company through its subsidiary, Nanjing Yinjiazhen, and Jiangsu Aidi in equal shares, that is, on a 50/50 basis.
For the purpose of enhancing the Group's capital efficiency and reducing the Group's investment risks in the development of the Land, the Group intended to introduce an additional investor, Shanghai Mingbu, which is an Independent Third Party, to co-invest in the Land Acquisition and the development of the Land, by disposing a 25% equity interest in the Project Company to Shanghai Mingbu.
The Project Company will remain as a subsidiary of the Company after completion of the Disposal.
THE DISPOSAL
On 21 August 2019, Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement pursuant to which Nanjing Yinjiazhen has agreed to dispose of, and Shanghai Mingbu has agreed to purchase, 25% equity interest of the Project Company held by Nanjing Yinjiazhen at a consideration of RMB250 million, which was determined with reference to the face value of 25% equity interest of the initial registered capital of the Project Company.
- 1 -
THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT
As stated in the Announcement, the parties to the Cooperation Framework Agreement, namely Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Jiangsu Aidi, shall enter into a cooperation agreement which shall contain provisions reflecting the terms agreed in the Cooperation Framework Agreement and provide detailed cooperation arrangements between the parties after winning the bidding of the land use rights of the Land and receipt of the Confirmation Letter.
On 21 August 2019, Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi, Shanghai Mingbu together with the Project Company entered into the Cooperation Agreement to regulate the cooperation arrangements amongst the shareholders of the Project Company.
Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement and upon completion of the Disposal, Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi and Shanghai Mingbu will fund the total cost of the Land Acquisition payable by the Project Company proportional to their respective shareholding interest in the Project Company in the form of contribution to the registered capital and the excess by way of shareholders' loans to be made to the Project Company. Upon completion of the Disposal, despite the respective shareholding interest of Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi and Shanghai Mingbu will be 25%, 50% and 25%, their respective shareholders' voting rights in the Project Company shall be in the proportion of 51%, 24%, and 25%, respectively and Nanjing Yinjiazhen will continue to have 51% of voting right for decisions made by shareholders and the right to appoint a majority of the members to the board of the directors of the Project Company. Accordingly, the Project Company will remain as a subsidiary of the Company upon completion of the Disposal.
The Cooperation Agreement will supercede the Cooperation Framework Agreement.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
The Disposal
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated by reference to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Disposal exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
- 2 -
The Cooperation Agreement and the Land Acquisition
The Cooperation Agreement was entered into on arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms. The Project Company is a single purpose project company for the acquisition and development of the Land which is consistent with the purpose of the auction of the Land. Based on the information available to the Company, the total estimated cost including the Land Price, the refundable performance security and related tax for acquiring the Land is approximately RMB2,856 million. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated by reference to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the total estimated cost for the Land Acquisition exceed 25% but are still less than 100%, the Land Acquisition remains a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
The Board confirms that the Equity Transfer Agreement, the Land Acquisition and the joint venture arrangement contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement, including the financing and profit distribution arrangements are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole.
GENERAL
A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Land Acquisition and the joint venture arrangement as contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the Listing Rules for information purposes on or before 25 September 2019 as announced in the announcement of the Company dated 24 July 2019.
BACKGROUND
Reference is made to the Announcement in respect of the Land Acquisition by the Project Company, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by Jiangsu Aidi, as a result of winning a bid at a public auction for the land use rights of the Land situated at Nanjing City, the PRC at a consideration of RMB2,510 million which shall be paid by the Company through its subsidiary, Nanjing Yinjiazhen, and Jiangsu Aidi in equal shares, that is, on a 50/50 basis.
On 17 July 2019, the Project Company entered into the Land Use Rights Grant Contract in respect of the Land, the major terms of which were set out in the Announcement. As at the date of this announcement, an aggregate amount of RMB1,255 million, representing 50% of the total Land Price has been paid by the Project Company to the Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau in accordance with the terms of the Land Use Rights Grant Contract. In addition, an amount of RMB200 million being a refundable performance security has also been paid by the Project Company by 6 August 2019 to the Nanjing Planning and Natural Resources Bureau pursuant to the Land Investment and Development Agreement as part of the bidding process.
For the purpose of enhancing the Group's capital efficiency and effectiveness and reducing the Group's investment risks in the development of the Land, the Group intended to bring in an additional investor, Shanghai Mingbu, which is an Independent Third Party, to co-invest
- 3 -
in the Land Acquisition and the development of the Land, by disposing a 25% equity interest in the Project Company to Shanghai Mingbu. On 21 August 2019, Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi, Shanghai Mingbu together with the Project Company entered into the Cooperation Agreement to regulate the cooperation arrangements amongst the three shareholders of the Project Company.
The Project Company will remain as a subsidiary of the Company after the Disposal.
The principal terms of the Land Use Rights Grant Contract remain the same as those disclosed in the Announcement.
THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT
On 21 August 2019, Nanjing Yinjiazhen and Shanghai Mingbu entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, the principal terms of which are set out below.
Date
21 August 2019
Parties
Nanjing Yinjiazhen, the seller, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a 50% shareholder of the Project Company as at the date of this announcement prior to the completion of the Disposal; and
Shanghai Mingbu, the purchaser, and to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Shanghai Mingbu and its ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party.
Nature of transaction, consideration and assets to be disposed of
Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Shanghai Mingbu has agreed to purchase from Nanjing Yinjiazhen 25% equity interest of the Project Company at the consideration of RMB250 million, which was determined with reference to the face value of 25% of the initial registered capital of the Project Company.
According to the management accounts of the Project Company, the unaudited total asset value and total net asset value of the Project Company as at 31 July 2019 were approximately RMB759.5 million and RMB499.9 million, respectively.
Conditions Precedent
Completion shall take place upon the fulfillment of all of the following conditions precedent:
Nanjing Yinjiazhen has provided a copy of the shareholders' resolutions passed by the Project Company approving the Disposal;
the business registration of change reflecting the transfer of 25% equity interest of the Project Company from Nanjing Yinjiazhen to Shanghai Mingbu has been completed;
- 4 -
the Cooperation Agreement has been signed by all the parties thereto;
no encumbrance has been made to the 25% equity interest of the Project Company to be transferred from Nanjing Yinjiazhen to Shanghai Mingbu as at the time of completion of the Disposal;
Nanjing Yinjiazhen has not committed any breach of the terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement;
the Project Company has continued to duly perform its obligations under the Land Use Rights Grant Contract including but not limited to duly pay the Consideration and relevant taxes (if any); and
no force majeure event has occurred resulting in the performance under the Equity Transfer Agreement being impracticable.
Completion of the Disposal
Completion of the Disposal will take place on the business day immediately after Shanghai Mingbu's acknowledging the fulfillment of all the conditions precedent to the completion and confirming its agreement to proceed with completion. Upon completion of the Disposal, the respective shareholding interests of Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi (together with Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee) and Shanghai Mingbu shall be in the proportion of 25%, 50% and 25%, respectively.
THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT
On 21 August 2019, Nanjing Yinjiazhen, Jiangsu Aidi, Shanghai Mingbu and the Project Company entered into the Cooperation Agreement to regulate their cooperation and management of the Project Company, the principal terms of which are set out below.
Date
21 August 2019
Parties
Nanjing Yinjiazhen (background mentioned above);
Jiangsu Aidi, a party to the Cooperation Framework Agreement. To the best of the knowledge and information of the Directors, (i) Jiangsu Aidi together with Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee which is a related party of Jiangsu Aidi holds 50% shareholding interest in the Project Company, and (ii) save for the said shareholding interest in the Project Company, each of Jiangsu Aidi and Jiangsu Aidi's Nominee and their respective ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party;
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 23:57:08 UTC