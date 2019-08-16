Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF LISTED SECURITIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA PROPERTIES INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國置業投資控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 736)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF LISTED SECURITIES

Further to the announcement of the Company dated 10 July 2019 in relation to the Previous Disposal, the Group disposed on-market of a total of 8,250,000 Asia Grocery Shares in a transaction conducted on 16 August 2019, at the average price of HK$0.406 per Asia Grocery Share for an aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately HK$3.35 million (excluding transaction costs).

The Disposal Standalone and when aggregated with the Previous Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company as one of the applicable percentage ratios exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, and is therefore subject to the relevant reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE DISPOSAL

As the Disposal was made on the market, the Company is not aware of the identities of the purchasers of the Asia Grocery Shares. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the purchasers of the Asia Grocery Shares and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

* For identification purpose only