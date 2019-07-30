Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENTS
0
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 玻 璃 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3300)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENTS
The Board would like to announce that on 30 July 2019, Shaanxi CNG and Far Eastern Leasing entered into the Shaanxi Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the Shaanxi Ownership Transfer Agreement, Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement and Shaanxi Service Agreement, pursuant to which Far Eastern Leasing has agreed, among other things, to (i) purchase the Shaanxi Leased Assets from Shaanxi CNG at a consideration of RMB30 million, and (ii) lease back the Shaanxi Leased Assets to Shaanxi CNG for a period of thirty-six (36) months with an aggregate lease payment of approximately RMB32.95 million, which is to be payable by Shaanxi CNG to Far Eastern Leasing in twelve (12) instalments.
On 30 July 2019, Xianyang CNG and Far Eastern Leasing also entered into the Xianyang Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the Xianyang Ownership Transfer Agreement, Xianyang Leaseback Agreement and Xianyang Service Agreement, pursuant to which Far Eastern Leasing has agreed, among other things, to (i) purchase the Xianyang Leased Assets from Xianyang CNG at a consideration of RMB54.25 million, and (ii) lease back the Xianyang Leased Assets to Xianyang CNG for a period of thirty-six (36) months with an aggregate lease payment of approximately RMB59.58 million, which is to be payable by Xianyang CNG to Far Eastern Leasing in twelve (12) instalments.
1
In addition, on 30 July 2019, Dongtai CNG and BQD Financial Leasing entered into the Dongtai Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the Dongtai Finance Lease Agreement and the Dongtai Service Agreement, pursuant to which BQD Financial Leasing has agreed, among other things, to (i) purchase the Dongtai Leased Assets from Dongtai CNG at a consideration of RMB80 million, and (ii) lease back the Dongtai Leased Assets to Dongtai CNG for a period of thirty-six (36) months with an aggregate lease payment of approximately RMB87 million, which is to be payable by Dongtai CNG to BQD Financial Leasing in twelve (12) equal instalments.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of each of the Far Eastern Finance Lease Arrangements and Dongtai Finance Lease Arrangement is more than 5% but are all less than 25%, each of the Far Eastern Finance Lease Arrangements and Dongtai Finance Lease Arrangement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
(1) THE SHAANXI FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT
The principal terms of the Shaanxi Ownership Transfer Agreement and the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement are set out below:
Date: 30 July 2019
Parties:
Far Eastern Leasing; and
Shaanxi CNG
2
Purchase of the Shaanxi Leased Assets
As part of the Shaanxi Finance Lease Arrangement and pursuant to the Shaanxi Ownership Transfer Agreement, Shaanxi CNG agreed to sell, and Far Eastern Leasing agreed to purchase, the Shaanxi Leased Assets owned by Shaanxi CNG at
consideration of RMB30 million (the "Shaanxi Purchase Price"). The Shaanxi Purchase Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the Shaanxi Ownership Transfer Agreement with reference to the original value of the Shaanxi Leased Assets, which is approximately RMB30.02 million.
The Shaanxi Ownership Transfer Agreement is conditional upon the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement coming into effect, and the payment of the Shaanxi Purchase Price is conditional upon Far Eastern Leasing receiving a payment notice and a payment receipt from Shaanxi CNG. The Shaanxi Purchase Price shall be paid by Far Eastern Leasing to Shaanxi CNG within seven (7) business days from the date on which the above conditions are satisfied.
Lease back of the Shaanxi Leased Assets
As part of the Shaanxi Finance Lease Arrangement and pursuant to the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement, the Shaanxi Leased Assets will be leased back to Shaanxi CNG for a period of thirty-six (36) months.
3
Lease Payments
The aggregate lease payments (the "Shaanxi Lease Payments") payable by Shaanxi CNG to Far Eastern Leasing under the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement shall be approximately RMB32.95 million, payable in twelve (12) instalments during the Lease Period in accordance with the payment schedule in the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement, comprising (i) the principal of RMB30 million, which is equal to the Shaanxi Purchase Price; and (ii) an aggregate interest of approximately RMB2.95 million, representing a nominal annual interest rate of approximately 6.50%. As part of the Shaanxi Finance Lease Arrangement and pursuant to the Shaanxi Service Agreement, Shaanxi CNG shall pay the service fee of RMB0.8 million to Far Eastern Leasing (the "Shaanxi Service Fee") for the provision of consulting services, which will be payable within seven (7) days upon signing of the Shaanxi Service Agreement. The Shaanxi Lease Payments and the Shaanxi Service Fee were determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement and the Shaanxi Service Agreement with reference to the prevailing market rates for finance leases arrangements for similar assets.
Deposit
As part of the Shaanxi Financial Lease Arrangement and pursuant to the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement, Shaanxi CNG shall pay a deposit (free from interest) of RMB1.6 million to Far Eastern Leasing (the "Shaanxi Deposit"), which will be deducted directly from the Shaanxi Purchase Price. If Shaanxi CNG fails to pay the lease payments or any other liabilities under the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement in time, Far Eastern Leasing is entitled to deduct the corresponding amount from the Shaanxi Deposit and Shaanxi CNG shall replenish the deposit immediately. In the event that six (6) months before the end of the Lease Period, if the Shaanxi Deposit has not been deducted or has been fully replenished, the Shaanxi Deposit may be used to set off the remaining lease payments and the nominal repurchase price for reacquiring the Shaanxi Leased Assets. Any remaining amount after the set-off shall be returned to Shaanxi CNG.
4
Ownership of the Shaanxi Leased Assets
The ownership of the Shaanxi Leased Assets under the Shaanxi Ownership Transfer Agreement will be vested in Far Eastern Leasing throughout the Lease Period. At the end of the Lease Period and subject to payment by Shaanxi CNG of (i) all amounts due under the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement; and (ii) a nominal repurchase price of RMB1,000, the ownership of the Shaanxi Leased Assets will be transferred back to Shaanxi CNG.
Early Termination
During the period between the expiry of the first six (6) months after the beginning of the Lease Period and the end of the Lease Period, Shaanxi CNG may serve one (1) month's written notice to Far Eastern Leasing requesting for an early termination of the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement. Subject to the agreement of Far Eastern Leasing, Shaanxi CNG shall make a payment in full to Far Eastern Leasing of the following: (i) all of the outstanding Shaanxi Lease Payments that has been due; (ii) the principal portion of the undue Shaanxi Lease Payments; (iii) 20% of the interest portion of the undue Shaanxi Lease Payments; and (iv) the nominal repurchase price of RMB1,000 for reacquiring the Shaanxi Leased Assets. Upon receipt of all the above payment by Far Eastern Leasing, the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement shall be terminated, upon which the ownership of the Shaanxi Leased Assets shall be transferred back to Shaanxi CNG.
The Guarantee by CNG Technology and Triumph Group Company
In connection with the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement, on 30 July 2019, each of CNG Technology and Triumph Group Company entered into a guarantee agreement with Far Eastern Leasing, pursuant to which each of CNG Technology and Triumph Group Company agreed to provide corporate guarantee in favour of Far Eastern Leasing for the liabilities of Shaanxi CNG under the Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:06 UTC