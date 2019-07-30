Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 玻 璃 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3300)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENTS

The Board would like to announce that on 30 July 2019, Shaanxi CNG and Far Eastern Leasing entered into the Shaanxi Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the Shaanxi Ownership Transfer Agreement, Shaanxi Leaseback Agreement and Shaanxi Service Agreement, pursuant to which Far Eastern Leasing has agreed, among other things, to (i) purchase the Shaanxi Leased Assets from Shaanxi CNG at a consideration of RMB30 million, and (ii) lease back the Shaanxi Leased Assets to Shaanxi CNG for a period of thirty-six (36) months with an aggregate lease payment of approximately RMB32.95 million, which is to be payable by Shaanxi CNG to Far Eastern Leasing in twelve (12) instalments.

On 30 July 2019, Xianyang CNG and Far Eastern Leasing also entered into the Xianyang Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the Xianyang Ownership Transfer Agreement, Xianyang Leaseback Agreement and Xianyang Service Agreement, pursuant to which Far Eastern Leasing has agreed, among other things, to (i) purchase the Xianyang Leased Assets from Xianyang CNG at a consideration of RMB54.25 million, and (ii) lease back the Xianyang Leased Assets to Xianyang CNG for a period of thirty-six (36) months with an aggregate lease payment of approximately RMB59.58 million, which is to be payable by Xianyang CNG to Far Eastern Leasing in twelve (12) instalments.