Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTIONS

國銀金融租賃股份有限公司*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTIONS

The Board announces that on 16 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (as the Lessor) entered into the New Finance Lease Agreements with the Lessee, pursuant to which (i) the Lessee agreed to transfer the Leased Assets under the Current Transaction and/or change the registration to the name of the Lessor with a transfer consideration of RMB700,000,000, and (ii) the Lessor agreed to lease back the Leased Assets under the Current Transaction to the Lessee with the lease principal of RMB700,000,000, the lease interest of approximately RMB91,415,535 in aggregate and the total rent (lease principal plus lease interest) of approximately RMB791,415,535 in aggregate (the "Current Transaction").

Within the past twelve months, the Company (as the Lessor) entered into the Previous Finance Lease Agreement with the Lessee and another independent third party (as the joint lessee, the "Joint Lessee") on 27 November 2018 (after trading hours), pursuant to which (i) the Joint Lessee agreed to transfer the Leased Assets under the Previous Transaction and/or change the registration to the name of the Lessor with a transfer consideration of RMB640,000,000, and (ii) the Lessor agreed to lease back the Leased Assets under the Previous Transaction to the Joint Lessee with the lease principal of RMB640,000,000, the lease interest of approximately RMB92,739,790 in aggregate and the total rent (lease principal plus lease interest) of approximately RMB732,739,790 in aggregate (the "Previous Transaction"). Pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, as the highest applicable percentage ratio of the Previous Transaction was lower than 5%, therefore the Previous Transaction was exempt from announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.