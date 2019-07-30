Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - GRANT OF FACILITY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Power inancial Group Limited

權 威 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 397)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

GRANT OF FACILITY

The Board announces that on 30 July 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Revolving Loan Agreement with the Borrower, an Independent Third Party, whereby the Facility of up to HK$30,000,000 bearing interest at a rate of 9% per annum was granted by the Lender to the Borrower. Any drawdown of the Facility shall be (i) of a minimum of HK$1,000,000; and (ii) an integral multiple of HK$500,000. All advance(s) under the Facility shall mature on the date falling twelve months from 30 July 2019.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the grant of the Facility exceeds 5% and is lower than 25%, the grant of the Facility constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

The Lender is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and principally engages in money lending business in Hong Kong.

The Board announces that on 30 July 2019, the Lender entered into the Revolving Loan Agreement with the Borrower whereby the Facility of up to HK$30,000,000 bearing interest at a rate of 9% per annum was granted by the Lender to the Borrower.