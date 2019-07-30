Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - GRANT OF FACILITY
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT
Power inancial Group Limited
權 威 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 397)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -
GRANT OF FACILITY
The Board announces that on 30 July 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Revolving Loan Agreement with the Borrower, an Independent Third Party, whereby the Facility of up to HK$30,000,000 bearing interest at a rate of 9% per annum was granted by the Lender to the Borrower. Any drawdown of the Facility shall be (i) of a minimum of HK$1,000,000; and (ii) an integral multiple of HK$500,000. All advance(s) under the Facility shall mature on the date falling twelve months from 30 July 2019.
As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the grant of the Facility exceeds 5% and is lower than 25%, the grant of the Facility constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
BACKGROUND
The Lender is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and principally engages in money lending business in Hong Kong.
The Board announces that on 30 July 2019, the Lender entered into the Revolving Loan Agreement with the Borrower whereby the Facility of up to HK$30,000,000 bearing interest at a rate of 9% per annum was granted by the Lender to the Borrower.
Details of the grant of the Facility are set out in this announcement below.
THE GRANT OF THE FACILITY
The principal terms of the grant of the Facility are summarised as follows:
Date of transaction
:
30 July 2019
Lender
: E Finance Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Company. E Finance Limited is a licensed money lender in
Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance
Borrower
: A company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability
which principally engages in money lending business in Hong
Kong
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information
and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of
the Borrower and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an
Independent Third Party
Facility amount
: HK$30,000,000 (note)
Note: Any drawdown of the Facility shall be (i) of a minimum of
HK$1,000,000; and (ii) an integral multiple of HK$500,000
Availability period
: The period commencing from 30 July 2019 and ending on the
earliest of (i) the date falling nine months from 30 July 2019;
or (ii) the date on which the Facility is cancelled pursuant to
the Revolving Loan Agreement
Maturity date of each
: All advance(s) under the Facility shall mature on the date
advance under the
falling twelve months from 30 July 2019
Facility
Interest rate per annum
:
9%
All drawdown(s) under the Facility shall be funded by internal resources of the Group.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE GROUP
The Group principally engages in financial services business, money lending business and assets investment.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE GRANT OF THE FACILITY
Money lending business is currently one of the Group's principal business activities. The terms of the grant of the Facility were arrived at by the parties after arm's length negotiations with reference to the prevailing market conditions and practices. Having considered that the grant of the Facility would be beneficial to the Group in terms of return (i.e. additional interest income), the Directors consider that the terms of the grant of the Facility are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the grant of the Facility exceeds 5% and is lower than 25%, the grant of the Facility constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
Unless otherwise specified, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Borrower"
a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability
which (i) principally engages in money lending business in
Hong Kong; and (ii) is an Independent Third Party
"Company"
Power Financial Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Bermuda with limited liability and the shares of which are
listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Facility"
a facility of up to HK$30,000,000 pursuant to the Revolving
Loan Agreement
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China
"Independent Third Party"
third party independent of the Company and its connected
persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company and
their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Rules)
"Lender"
E Finance Limited, a company incorporated in Hong
Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Money Lenders Ordinance"
Money Lenders Ordinance, Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong
Kong
"Revolving Loan Agreement"
the revolving loan agreement dated 30 July 2019 entered into
between the Lender and the Borrower in connection with the
grant of the Facility
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"%"
per cent
On behalf of the Board
Power Financial Group Limited
Choi Chun Chung, Danny
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 30 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Choi Chun Chung, Danny and Mr. Sit Sai Hung, Billy; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Kun To, Mr. Chu Hau Lim and Ms. Lim Xue Ling, Charlene.
