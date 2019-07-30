Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - GRANT OF FACILITY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Power inancial Group Limited

權 威 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 397)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

GRANT OF FACILITY

The Board announces that on 30 July 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Revolving Loan Agreement with the Borrower, an Independent Third Party, whereby the Facility of up to HK$30,000,000 bearing interest at a rate of 9% per annum was granted by the Lender to the Borrower. Any drawdown of the Facility shall be (i) of a minimum of HK$1,000,000; and (ii) an integral multiple of HK$500,000. All advance(s) under the Facility shall mature on the date falling twelve months from 30 July 2019.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the grant of the Facility exceeds 5% and is lower than 25%, the grant of the Facility constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

The Lender is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and principally engages in money lending business in Hong Kong.

The Board announces that on 30 July 2019, the Lender entered into the Revolving Loan Agreement with the Borrower whereby the Facility of up to HK$30,000,000 bearing interest at a rate of 9% per annum was granted by the Lender to the Borrower.

- 1 -

Details of the grant of the Facility are set out in this announcement below.

THE GRANT OF THE FACILITY

The principal terms of the grant of the Facility are summarised as follows:

Date of transaction

:

30 July 2019

Lender

: E Finance Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company. E Finance Limited is a licensed money lender in

Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance

Borrower

: A company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

which principally engages in money lending business in Hong

Kong

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information

and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of

the Borrower and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an

Independent Third Party

Facility amount

: HK$30,000,000 (note)

Note: Any drawdown of the Facility shall be (i) of a minimum of

HK$1,000,000; and (ii) an integral multiple of HK$500,000

Availability period

: The period commencing from 30 July 2019 and ending on the

earliest of (i) the date falling nine months from 30 July 2019;

or (ii) the date on which the Facility is cancelled pursuant to

the Revolving Loan Agreement

Maturity date of each

: All advance(s) under the Facility shall mature on the date

advance under the

falling twelve months from 30 July 2019

Facility

Interest rate per annum

:

9%

All drawdown(s) under the Facility shall be funded by internal resources of the Group.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE GROUP

The Group principally engages in financial services business, money lending business and assets investment.

- 2 -

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE GRANT OF THE FACILITY

Money lending business is currently one of the Group's principal business activities. The terms of the grant of the Facility were arrived at by the parties after arm's length negotiations with reference to the prevailing market conditions and practices. Having considered that the grant of the Facility would be beneficial to the Group in terms of return (i.e. additional interest income), the Directors consider that the terms of the grant of the Facility are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the grant of the Facility exceeds 5% and is lower than 25%, the grant of the Facility constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

Unless otherwise specified, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Borrower"

a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

which (i) principally engages in money lending business in

Hong Kong; and (ii) is an Independent Third Party

"Company"

Power Financial Group Limited, a company incorporated in

Bermuda with limited liability and the shares of which are

listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Facility"

a facility of up to HK$30,000,000 pursuant to the Revolving

Loan Agreement

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

- 3 -

"Independent Third Party"

third party independent of the Company and its connected

persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company and

their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Rules)

"Lender"

E Finance Limited, a company incorporated in Hong

Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Money Lenders Ordinance"

Money Lenders Ordinance, Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong

Kong

"Revolving Loan Agreement"

the revolving loan agreement dated 30 July 2019 entered into

between the Lender and the Borrower in connection with the

grant of the Facility

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

On behalf of the Board

Power Financial Group Limited

Choi Chun Chung, Danny

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Choi Chun Chung, Danny and Mr. Sit Sai Hung, Billy; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Kun To, Mr. Chu Hau Lim and Ms. Lim Xue Ling, Charlene.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for annual general meeting
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for (1) general mandates to issue a..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to Shareholders who have elected to re..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of Independent Non-executive Dire..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental notice of annual general meeting
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to Shareholders who have elected to re..
PU
09:00aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL : 00 a.m.
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental proxy form for use at the annual..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for granting of general mandates to..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Subscription of new shares under specific man..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,2x
Capitalization 333 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 265,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.92%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group