Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW NOTES
0
08/12/2019 | 10:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3329)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO
SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW NOTES
SUBSCRIPTION
On 12 August 2019, the Subscriber, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received confirmation that the New Notes in the principal amount of US$30,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Subscriber. The Subscription is part of an offering of the New Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$80,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
The Subscription constitutes financial assistance under Rule 14.04(1)(e) of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in relation to the Subscription is less than 25% but more than 5%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
SUBSCRIPTION
On 12 August 2019, the Subscriber, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received confirmation that the New Notes in the principal amount of US$30,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Subscriber. The Subscription is part of an offering of the New Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$80,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer. Internal resources of the Group will be used to fund the Subscription.
- 1 -
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND THE NEW NOTES
The principal terms of the Subscription and the New Notes are set out as follows:
Issuer
: Yango (Cayman)
Investment
Limited,
a company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability
Issue price
: 99.347% of the principal amount of the New Notes, plus
accrued interest from (and including) 21 March 2019 to (but
excluding) 15 August 2019
Issue date
:
15 August 2019
Total issue size
:
US$80,000,000
Principal amount of
:
US$30,000,000
Subscription
Interest rate
: The New Notes will
bear interest
from and
including 21
March 2019 at the rate of 11.875% per annum, payable
semi-annually in arrear
Interest payment date
: 21 September 2019, 21 March 2020 and 21 September 2020
Maturity date
:
21 September 2020
Status of the New Notes
: The New Notes have the same terms and conditions as the
Original Notes in all respects, except for the issue date, issue
price, the timing, as elected by the Issuer, for compliance with
NDRC's post issue filing and the undertakings associated
with the registration of the Parent Guarantee with the Fujian
branch of SAFE
Ranking of the New Notes
:
The New Notes are:
general obligations of the Issuer;
senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Issuer expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes;
at least pari passu in right of payment with all other unsecured, unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer pursuant to applicable law);
- 2 -
(d)
guaranteed by the Parent Guarantor on a senior basis,
subject to the certain limitations;
(e)
effectively subordinated to all existing and future
obligations of the restricted subsidiaries as specified in
the terms of the New Notes; and
(f)
effectively subordinated to all existing and future
secured obligations (if any) of the Issuer and the Parent
Guarantor to the extent of the value of the collateral
securing such obligations.
Parent Guarantee
: The Parent Guarantor will guarantee the due and punctual
payment of the principal of, premium, if any, and interest
on, and all other amounts payable under the Notes.
Redemption
: Redemption is available in circumstances specified in the
terms of the New Notes, including redemption at the option
of the Issuer and redemption for tax reasons.
Repurchase
: Repurchase is available in circumstances specified in the
terms of the New Notes, including occurrence of any change
of control event or non-registration of the Parent Guarantee
with the Fujian branch of SAFE within the time specified
under the terms of the New Notes.
Listing
: The Original Notes are listed on the SGX-ST and approval
in-principle has been received for the listing and quotation
of the New Notes on the SGX-ST.
INFORMATION OF THE SUBSCRIBER AND THE GROUP
The Subscriber is incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and its principal activity is investment holding. The Group is engaged in securities brokerage and margin financing, corporate finance and underwriting, investment and loans, asset management and advisory business. The principal activities of the Group are to carry out regulated activities under the SFO through its licensed subsidiaries. The regulated activities carried out by the Company's licensed subsidiaries include dealing in securities and futures and advising on securities and futures contracts, providing securities margin financing, advising on corporate finance and providing asset management services.
- 3 -
INFORMATION OF THE ISSUER AND PARENT GUARANTOR
The Issuer is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is principally engaged in the business of investment holding. The Parent Guarantor is a company incorporated with limited liability in the PRC and is principally engaged in the businesses of property development, trading, education service and environmental protection.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer, the Parent Guarantor and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent from the Company and its connected persons.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION
The Subscription will provide the Group with long-term investment opportunity which enables the Group to enhance its income stream as well as providing a stable investment return while utilising its capital resources with commensurate risk.
Having considered the terms of the Subscription, the Directors (including the independent non- executive Directors) consider that the terms of the Subscription are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the Subscription is in the ordinary course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
The Subscription constitutes financial assistance under Rule 14.04(1)(e) of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in relation to the Subscription is less than 25% but more than 5%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
- 4 -
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited, a company
incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the issued shares of
which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3329)
"connected person"
has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Indenture"
the written agreement entered into between the Issuer, the Parent
Guarantor as guarantor and Citicorp International Limited as trustee,
that specifies the terms and conditions of the Notes
"Issuer"
Yango (Cayman) Investment Limited, a company incorporated in the
Cayman Islands with limited liability
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
"NDRC"
the National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC
"New Notes"
US$80,000,000 11.875% guaranteed senior notes due 2020, which is to
be consolidated and form a single class with the Original Notes
"Notes"
the Original Notes, the New Notes and any other additional notes that
may be issued from time to time under the Indenture
"Original Notes"
US$260,000,000 11.875% senior notes due 2020 issued on 21 March
2019 and further issued on 19 June 2019
"Parent Guarantee"
the guarantee for the Notes provided by the Parent Guarantor
"Parent Guarantor"
Fujian Yango Group Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the PRC
with limited liability and the holding company of the Issuer
"percentage ratio"
has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:10:03 UTC