Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE PROPERTY

07/18/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

五 洲 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01369)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF THE PROPERTY

THE DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 18 July 2019, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into the Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor agreed to sell, and the Purchaser agreed to acquire, the Property at a total consideration of RMB36.1 million.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As the highest applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company, and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 18 July 2019, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into the Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor agreed to sell, and the Purchaser agreed to acquire, the Property.

THE TRANSFER AGREEMENT

The major terms of the Transfer Agreement are as follows:

Date:

18 July 2019

1

Parties:

Vendor: 州龍安置業有限公司 (Hangzhou Longan Zhiye Co. Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Purchaser: 義烏市恒風路橋有限公司 (Yiwushi Hengfeng Luqiao Co., Ltd*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owners is not a connected person of the Company and is an Independent Third Party.

The Property to be disposed

The Property comprises commercial premises of Wuzhou International Commercial Centre, No. 799, Yuhangtang Road, West Lake District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the PRC with a gross floor area of approximately 1,583.91 square metres. Wuzhou International Commercial Centre is a commercial complex which comprises restaurants, department stores, supermarkets, cinema and other commercial units.

The valuation of the Property as assessed by an independent valuer based on market comparable methodology as at 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB49.33 million.

The Property has been mortgaged to Hanzhou Bank.

Consideration

The total consideration for the Disposal is approximately RMB36.1 million (the "Consideration"), a portion of which shall be satisfied by cash payment while the remaining portion of which shall be satisfied by the Purchaser by transferring the corresponding interests in the 2nd Tranche 2016 Corporate Bonds and the 1st Tranche 2017 Corporate Bonds to the Vendor.

The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchaser, taking into account (i) the reasons for the Disposal as disclosed in the section headed "Reasons for and Benefits of the Disposal" in this announcement and (ii) the valuation of the Property.

The cash consideration will be used for repayment of the bank loan advanced by Hanzhou Bank and obtain release of the mortgage of the Property.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL

The purpose of the Disposal is for the Group to redeem certain interests in the 2nd Tranche 2016 Corporate Bonds and the 1st Tranche 2017 Corporate Bonds. The Directors are of the view that the terms and conditions of the Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

2

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, THE VENDOR AND THE PURCHASER

The Group, comprising the Company and its subsidiaries, is principally involved in property development, property investment and provision of property management services in the PRC.

The Vendor principally engages in property investment and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wuxi Wuzhou (the issuer of the 2nd Tranche 2016 Corporate Bonds and the 1st Tranche 2017 Corporate Bonds).

The Purchaser is the beneficial owner of some of the 2nd Tranche 2016 Corporate Bonds and the 1st Tranche 2017 Corporate Bonds. To the best of the Directors' knowledge and information, the Purchaser principally engages in inter alia, investment.

FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE DISPOSAL

Upon completion of the Disposal, it is estimated that the Group will record a loss of approximately RMB14.95 million which is calculated on the basis of the difference between the net amount of the Consideration after deduction of the capital gain tax of approximately RMB34.38 million and the valuation of the Property of approximately RMB49.33 million.

Shareholders should note that the above figures are for illustrative purpose only. The actual gain or loss arising from the Disposal may be different from the above estimation and will be determined based on the valuation of the Property and the relevant expenses incurred on the Disposal and is subject to review by the Company's auditors.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As the highest percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company, and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

No Director has a material interest in the transaction and has abstained from voting on the board resolutions approving the Disposal and the Transfer Agreement.

3

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein:

"1st Tranche 2017

1st Tranche 2017 non-public offering corporate bonds issued by the Wuxi

  Corporate Bonds"

Wuzhou (無錫五洲國際裝飾城有限公司非公開發行2017年公司債券（第

一期）) on 10 January 2017 which is also referred as "17錫洲01"

"2nd Tranche 2016

2nd Tranche 2016 non-public offering corporate bonds issued by the

  Corporate Bonds"

Wuxi Wuzhou (無錫五洲國際裝飾城有限公司非公開發行2016年公司債

券（第二期）) on 14 September 2016 which is also referred as "16錫洲02"

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Company"

Wuzhou International Holdings Limited (五洲國際控股有限公司), a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the

shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock

code: 1369);

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Disposal"

the proposed disposal of the Property by the Vendor in accordance with

the terms and conditions of the Transfer Agreement;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Independent

any person or company and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s),

  Third Party"

to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having

made all reasonable enquiries, are not connected persons of the Company

and are third parties independent of the Company and its connected

persons in accordance with the Listing Rules;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this announcement,

excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the

PRC and Taiwan);

4

"Property"

the investment commercial property of the Group comprising of Wuzhou

International Commercial Centre, No. 799, Yuhangtong Road, West Lake

District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the PRC with a gross floor area of

approximately 1,583.91 square metres

"Purchaser"

義烏市恒風路橋有限公司 (Yiwushi Hengfeng Luqiao Co., Ltd*), a

company established in the PRC with limited liability;

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;

"Share(s)"

ordinary shares of US$0.01 in the share capital of the Issuer, and where

applicable, the term shall also include shares of any class or classes

resulting from any subdivision, consolidation or re-classification of those

shares and a "Share" shall refer to each and any one of such shares;

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the issued Share(s);

"Stock Exchange"

the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"Transfer Agreement"

the commercial property transaction framework agreement dated 18 July

2019 entered into between the Vendor and the Purchaser in respect of the

Disposal;

"Vendor"

杭州龍安置業有限公司 (Hangzhou Longan Zhiye Co. Limited*), a

company established in the PRC with limited liability and an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;

"Wuxi Wuzhou"

無錫五洲國際裝飾城有限公司 (Wuxi Wuzhou Ornament City Co .

Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an

indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Shu Cewan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, being Mr. Shu Cewan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhu Yongqiu, Mr. Shen Xiaowei, Ms. Cai Qiaoling and Mr. Zhou Chen, and three independent non-executive Directors, being Dr. Song Ming, Prof. Shu Guoying and Mr. Liu Chaodong.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 22:49:10 UTC
