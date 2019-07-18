Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE PROPERTY

Parties:

Vendor: 杭州龍安置業有限公司 (Hangzhou Longan Zhiye Co. Limited*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Purchaser: 義烏市恒風路橋有限公司 (Yiwushi Hengfeng Luqiao Co., Ltd*), a company established in the PRC with limited liability

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owners is not a connected person of the Company and is an Independent Third Party.

The Property to be disposed

The Property comprises commercial premises of Wuzhou International Commercial Centre, No. 799, Yuhangtang Road, West Lake District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the PRC with a gross floor area of approximately 1,583.91 square metres. Wuzhou International Commercial Centre is a commercial complex which comprises restaurants, department stores, supermarkets, cinema and other commercial units.

The valuation of the Property as assessed by an independent valuer based on market comparable methodology as at 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB49.33 million.

The Property has been mortgaged to Hanzhou Bank.

Consideration

The total consideration for the Disposal is approximately RMB36.1 million (the "Consideration"), a portion of which shall be satisfied by cash payment while the remaining portion of which shall be satisfied by the Purchaser by transferring the corresponding interests in the 2nd Tranche 2016 Corporate Bonds and the 1st Tranche 2017 Corporate Bonds to the Vendor.

The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchaser, taking into account (i) the reasons for the Disposal as disclosed in the section headed "Reasons for and Benefits of the Disposal" in this announcement and (ii) the valuation of the Property.

The cash consideration will be used for repayment of the bank loan advanced by Hanzhou Bank and obtain release of the mortgage of the Property.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL

The purpose of the Disposal is for the Group to redeem certain interests in the 2nd Tranche 2016 Corporate Bonds and the 1st Tranche 2017 Corporate Bonds. The Directors are of the view that the terms and conditions of the Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.