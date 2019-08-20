Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE INVESTMENT IN INNER MONGOLIA ZHONGRAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Risun Group Limited

中國旭陽集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1907)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE INVESTMENT

IN INNER MONGOLIA ZHONGRAN

The Board is pleased to announce that on 20 August 2019 (after trading hours), Risun Chemicals, Huhehaote Zhongran, Tianjin Baisen and Inner Mongolia Zhongran entered into the Capital Increase Agreement, pursuant to which Risun Chemicals, Tianjin Baisen and Huhehaote Zhongran will subscribe for RMB68.75 million, RMB12.5 million and RMB18.75 million, respectively, to the increased registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhongran.

In addition, Risun Chemicals and Tianjin Baisen shall provide guarantee for the payment of the Debts and the Preferential Dividend by Inner Mongolia Zhongran based on their corresponding shareholdings in Inner Mongolia Zhongran, i.e. Risun Chemicals and Tianjin Baisen shall provide guarantee for 78.57% and 21.43% of the total amount of the Debts and the Preferential Dividend respectively.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhongran will increase from RMB25 million to RMB125 million, and Risun Chemicals, Tianjin Baisen and Huhehaote Zhongran will hold 55%, 15% and 30% equity interest of Inner Mongolia Zhongran respectively. Immediately after the Completion, Inner Mongolia Zhongran will not be a subsidiary of the Company. It will become a subsidiary of the Company and its financial results, assets and liabilities will be consolidated into the Group upon fulfillment of the Consolidation Conditions.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratio(s) exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.