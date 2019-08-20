Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE INVESTMENT IN INNER MONGOLIA ZHONGRAN
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Risun Group Limited
中國旭陽集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1907)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO THE INVESTMENT
IN INNER MONGOLIA ZHONGRAN
The Board is pleased to announce that on 20 August 2019 (after trading hours), Risun Chemicals, Huhehaote Zhongran, Tianjin Baisen and Inner Mongolia Zhongran entered into the Capital Increase Agreement, pursuant to which Risun Chemicals, Tianjin Baisen and Huhehaote Zhongran will subscribe for RMB68.75 million, RMB12.5 million and RMB18.75 million, respectively, to the increased registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhongran.
In addition, Risun Chemicals and Tianjin Baisen shall provide guarantee for the payment of the Debts and the Preferential Dividend by Inner Mongolia Zhongran based on their corresponding shareholdings in Inner Mongolia Zhongran, i.e. Risun Chemicals and Tianjin Baisen shall provide guarantee for 78.57% and 21.43% of the total amount of the Debts and the Preferential Dividend respectively.
Upon completion of the Transaction, the registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhongran will increase from RMB25 million to RMB125 million, and Risun Chemicals, Tianjin Baisen and Huhehaote Zhongran will hold 55%, 15% and 30% equity interest of Inner Mongolia Zhongran respectively. Immediately after the Completion, Inner Mongolia Zhongran will not be a subsidiary of the Company. It will become a subsidiary of the Company and its financial results, assets and liabilities will be consolidated into the Group upon fulfillment of the Consolidation Conditions.
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratio(s) exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 20 August 2019 (after trading hours), Risun Chemicals, Huhehaote Zhongran, Tianjin Baisen and Inner Mongolia Zhongran entered into the Capital Increase Agreement, pursuant to which Risun Chemicals, Tianjin Baisen and Huhehaote Zhongran will contribute RMB68.75 million, RMB12.5 million and RMB18.75 million, respectively, to the registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhongran. Upon completion of the Transaction, the registered capital of Inner Mongolia Zhongran will increase from RMB25 million to RMB125 million, and Risun Chemicals, Tianjin Baisen and Huhehaote Zhongran will hold 55%, 15% and 30% equity interest of Inner Mongolia Zhongran respectively.
BACKGROUND
Huhehaote Zhongran is currently the sole shareholder of Inner Mongolia Zhongran. Inner Mongolia Zhongran owns the Qingshuihe Project, a coal-to-methanol production project consists of production facilities located in Qingshuihe County, Huhehaote, Inner Mongolia, PRC, with approved annual production quota of 900,000 tonnes dry coke, 100,000 tonnes methanol and 150,000 tonnes coal tar, which was transferred from Huhehaote Zhongran to Inner Mongolia Zhongran in 2018. The Qingshuihe Project commenced its constructions in 2006 and commenced operations in 2009. Since April 2015, the Qingshuihe Project has suspended operations due to previous changes in the macro-economic governmental policies in the PRC and the then operational risks arising in connection with the changes in the relevant policies. The Directors believe that coking industry in the PRC has recovered as the price of hard coking coal has begun to recover since May 2016 and the Group can benefit from new governmental policy implementation such as supply-side reform.
As part of its the operation and management services business, the Group plans to invest in Inner Mongolia Zhongran and re-commence operations of the Qingshuihe Project. As the PRC government has ceased to grant new coking production quota, the Directors are of the view that the Transaction is a valuable opportunity to acquire existing approved coking production quota to expand its production scale.
DETAILS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are summarized as follows:
Date
20 August 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties
(i)
Risun Chemicals;
(ii)
Huhehaote Zhongran;
(iii)
Tianjin Baisen; and
(iv)
Inner Mongolia Zhongran.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information
and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries,
Huhehaote Zhongran, Tianjin Baisen and Inner
Mongolia Zhongran and their respectively ultimate
beneficial owners are independent third parties of the
Company and its connected person as at the date of this
announcement.
Subject matter
Inner Mongolia Zhongran will increase its registered
capital from RMB25 million to RMB125 million,
and Risun Chemicals, Tianjin Baisen and Huhehaote
Zhongran will subscribe for RMB68.75 million,
RMB12.5 million and RMB18.75 million, respectively,
to the increased registered capital of Inner Mongolia
Zhongran. The shareholding structure of Inner Mongolia
Zhongran before and after the Transaction is as follows:
Registered
Registered
capital
Contribution
capital
contributed
amount
contributed
% of total
before the
in the
Form of
after the
registered
Party
Transaction
Transaction
contribution
Transaction
capital
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
Risun
Chemicals
-
68.75
Cash
68.75
55%
Huhehaote
In-kind
Zhongran
25.00
12.50
contribution
37.00
30%
Tianjin Baisen
-
18.75
Cash
18.75
15%
Total
25.00
100.00
125.00
100.00
Payment of
Within 30 days of the Capital Increase Agreement:
contribution
(i)
Huhehaote Zhongran shall complete its registered
capital contribution by way of transferring the
corresponding amount of capital reserve of Inner
Mongolia Zhongran to paid-in capital; and
(ii)
Risun Chemicals and Tianjin Baisen shall
complete their contributions by way of transfer the
corresponding amount of cash into the designated
bank account of Inner Mongolia Zhongran.
Basis of consideration
The Parties recognized, the total assets, total liabilities
and net assets of Inner Mongolia Zhongran as
approximately RMB801.37 million, RMB486 million
and RMB314.37 million, respectively, as at 31 October
2017, as appraised by an independent third party, which
were used as the basis to determine the value of the
equity interests of Inner Mongolia Zhongran, and to
further determine the shareholding of each party after
the Transaction.
The Directors also made references to the audited
financial statements of Inner Mongolia Zhongran for
the year ended 31 December 2018 and believe that the
consideration for the Transaction is fair and reasonable.
Source of fund
The Group's registered capital contribution to Inner
Mongolia Zhongran will be funded with internal
resources.
Treatment of Debts
As agreed by the Parties and with reference to the
valuation report as at 31 October 2017 prepared by
an independent third party, Inner Mongolia Zhongran
owes RMB486 million to Huhehaote Zhongran. Inner
Mongolia Zhongran shall repay the Debts according to
the schedule below:
(i)
during the 1st year after the Completion: RMB50
million;
(ii)
during the 2nd year after the Completion: RMB100
million;
(iii)
during the 3rd year after the Completion: RMB100
million;
(iv) during the 4th year after the Completion: RMB156
million; and
(v) within six months after the full payment of the
Preferential Dividend: RMB80 million.
If the Qingshuihe Project becomes suspended by the
government due to change of applicable laws or policies
during the first four years after the Completion, the
aggregate Debts owed by Inner Mongolia Zhongran
to Huhehaote Zhongran shall be reduced to RMB361
million.
(collectively, the "Debts")
Preferential Dividend
Starting from the fifth year after the Completion, Inner
Mongolia Zhongran shall pay an aggregate amount
of approximately RMB277.87 million by way of
Preferential Dividend to Huhehaote Zhongran in four
years, amounting to approximately RMB69.47 million
per year.
If the Qingshuihe Project becomes suspended by the
government due to change of applicable laws or policies
during the first four years after the Completion, the
aggregate amount of Preferential Dividend to be paid to
Huhehaote Zhongran will be reduced to RMB50 million,
amounting to RMB12.5 million per year.
If the Qingshuihe Project becomes suspended by the
government due to change of applicable laws or policies
during the period starting from the beginning of the
fifth year after the Completion and ending the end of
the eighth year after the Completion, the amount of
Preferential Dividend to be paid to Huhehaote Zhongran
for that year shall be reduced on a pro-rata basis based
on the actual operational days of the Qingshuihe Project
during that year, provided that the accumulated amount
of Preferential Dividend paid to Huhehaote Zhongran
shall not be less than RMB50 million.
(collectively, the "Preferential Dividend")
