Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF THREE AIRBUS A350-900 AIRCRAFT

08/04/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED ʕვঘ٤ॡ༣Ϟࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2588

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF THREE AIRBUS A350-900 AIRCRAFT

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to purchase three Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C. The Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity of the Company.

  • 1. Introduction

    The Board of Directors (the "Board") of BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 4 August 2019, it entered into an agreement with Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C. (the "Seller") pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase three Airbus A350-900 aircraft from the Seller (the "Transaction"). The Company will lease each aircraft back to the Seller following its purchase.

    This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 14.33D(1).

  • 2. Details of the Transaction

  • 2.1 The Aircraft

    Three Airbus A350-900 aircraft, two of which were delivered by Airbus S.A.S. to the Seller in May and June 2019, and one of which is scheduled for delivery from Airbus S.A.S. in August 2019.

  • 2.2 The Company

    BOC Aviation Limited, which is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed or on order as at 30 June 2019.

* For identification purpose only

  • 2.3 The Seller

    Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C., a company organised under the laws of the State of Qatar. The Seller is principally engaged in business as a commercial airline. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Seller and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company.

  • 3. Listing Rules Implications of the Transaction

  • 3.1 The Board confirms that the Company is a listed issuer actively engaged in aircraft leasing with aircraft operators as a principal business in its ordinary and usual course of business and the Company is therefore a Qualified Aircraft Lessor (as defined in the Listing Rules).

  • 3.2 The Board further confirms that (a) the Transaction is entered into in the Company's ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms, and (b) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

  • 3.3 As one or more of the relevant percentage ratios for the Transaction under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules is more than 5% but all relevant percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company. However, as the Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, the Transaction is exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholder' approval requirements under Listing Rule 14.33C.

By Order of the Board BOC Aviation Limited Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Sun Yu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mr. Robert James Martin and Mr. Wang Jian as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Mang, Mr. Liu Chenggang, Mr. Wang Zhiheng and Ms. Zhu Lin as Non-executive Directors and Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 01:59:03 UTC
