Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ISSUANCE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES BY A SUBSIDIARY TO ACQUIRE TARGET ASSET

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.

中國信達資產管理股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01359 and 04607 (Preference Shares))

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ISSUANCE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES BY A SUBSIDIARY TO

ACQUIRE TARGET ASSET

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 August 2019, Tongda Venture, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Agreement on Assets Acquisition by Issuance of Shares with Liu Yuanzheng, Liu Shuangzhong, Liu Yanzhen, Huijin Investment, Huizhi Investment, Huili Investment, Cinda Investment and Cinda Innovation. At the same time, Tongda Venture entered into the Performance Estimate Indemnification Agreement with Liu Yuanzheng, Liu Shuangzhong, Liu Yanzhen and Huizhi Investment. According to the Transaction Agreements, Tongda Venture will purchase from the Counterparties the aggregated 100% equity interests in LNSS held by them by way of issuance of the Consideration Shares. Upon completion of the Transaction, LNSS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tongda Venture, and Tongda Venture will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Transaction exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Transaction Agreements are subject to the satisfaction of relevant conditions (or waiver, if applicable), and there is no assurance that any Transaction will be implemented. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

INTRODUCTION

