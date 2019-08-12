Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ISSUANCE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES BY A SUBSIDIARY TO ACQUIRE TARGET ASSET
China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.
中國信達資產管理股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01359 and 04607 (Preference Shares))
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ISSUANCE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES BY A SUBSIDIARY TO
ACQUIRE TARGET ASSET
The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 August 2019, Tongda Venture, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Agreement on Assets Acquisition by Issuance of Shares with Liu Yuanzheng, Liu Shuangzhong, Liu Yanzhen, Huijin Investment, Huizhi Investment, Huili Investment, Cinda Investment and Cinda Innovation. At the same time, Tongda Venture entered into the Performance Estimate Indemnification Agreement with Liu Yuanzheng, Liu Shuangzhong, Liu Yanzhen and Huizhi Investment. According to the Transaction Agreements, Tongda Venture will purchase from the Counterparties the aggregated 100% equity interests in LNSS held by them by way of issuance of the Consideration Shares. Upon completion of the Transaction, LNSS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tongda Venture, and Tongda Venture will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company.
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Transaction exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Transaction Agreements are subject to the satisfaction of relevant conditions (or waiver, if applicable), and there is no assurance that any Transaction will be implemented. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 August 2019, Tongda Venture, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Agreement on Assets Acquisition by Issuance of Shares with Liu Yuanzheng, Liu Shuangzhong, Liu Yanzhen, Huijin Investment, Huizhi Investment, Huili Investment, Cinda Investment and Cinda Innovation. At the same time, Tongda Venture entered into the Performance Estimate Indemnification Agreement with Liu Yuanzheng, Liu Shuangzhong, Liu Yanzhen and Huizhi Investment. According to the Transaction Agreements, Tongda Venture will purchase from the Counterparties the aggregated 100% equity interests in LNSS held by them by way of issuance of the Consideration Shares. Upon completion of the Transaction, LNSS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tongda Venture, and Tongda Venture will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company.
Details of the Agreement on Asset Acquisition by Issuance of Shares and the Performance Estimate Indemnification Agreement and other relevant information are set out as follows:
THE AGREEMENT ON ASSET ACQUISITION BY ISSUANCE OF SHARES
Date: 12 August 2019
Parties:
Tongda Venture;
Liu Yuanzheng;
Liu Shuangzhong;
Liu Yanzhen;
Huijin Investment;
Huizhi Investment;
Huili Investment;
Cinda Investment; and
Cinda Innovation. (Collectively the "Parties")
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, save for Cinda Investment and Cinda Innovation which are the subsidiaries of the Company, the above Counterparties and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are independent third parties of the Company and are not connected persons of the Company.
TARGET ASSET AND CONSIDERATION
According to the Agreement on Asset Acquisition by Issuance of Shares, the Target Asset of the Transaction are the 100% equity interests in LNSS. The consideration of the Transaction will be determined by the Parties through negotiation based on the valuation results in the asset valuation report issued by the appraisal agency with qualifications in securities and futures related businesses and filed with the competent state-owned assets administration authority.
As at the date of signing the Agreement on Asset Acquisition by Issuance of Shares, the valuation work on the Target Asset is still in process, and taking 30 June 2019 as the Valuation Benchmark Date, the estimated valuation result of the 100% equity interests in LNSS is RMB4.4 billion. Taking into account the capital increase arrangement of RMB650 million to the Target Company after the Valuation Benchmark Date of the Transaction, the consideration of the Target Asset, being the 100% equity interests in LNSS, is estimated to be RMB5.05 billion. The estimated consideration of the Target Asset is determined with reference to the technical capabilities, market share, financing situation, operation status and development prospects of LNSS. The final consideration of the 100% equity interests in LNSS shall not violate the relevant laws and regulations in relation to state-owned assets. Tongda Venture will issue the Consideration Shares to pay the consideration for the Target Asset.
With reference to the estimated consideration of the Target Asset, the shareholding percentage and consideration of each shareholder of the Target Company before the Transaction are shown in the table below:
Shareholding
Shareholders
percentage
Consideration
(RMB0' 000)
Liu Family
69.31%
350,000.00
Including: Liu Yuanzheng
40.99%
207,000.00
Liu Shuangzhong
17.86%
90,200.00
Liu Yanzhen
10.46%
52,800.00
Huijin Investment
6.53%
33,000.00
Huizhi Investment
3.49%
17,600.00
Huili Investment
0.87%
4,400.00
Cinda Investment
15.84%
80,000.00
Cinda Innovation
3.96%
20,000.00
Total
100.00%
505,000.00
ISSUANCE PLAN FOR CONSIDERATION SHARES
Class and nominal value of shares to be issued
The class of the shares under the Issuance is domestic listed and RMB denominated ordinary shares (A shares) of Tongda Venture with a nominal value of RMB1.00 per share.
Placees and issuance method
The Issuance is conducted by way of non-public issuance of shares to specific placees, who are the Counterparties.
Pricing basis, pricing date and issue price of the Consideration Shares
According to the provisions under Article 45 of the Measures for the Administration of MAR and upon friendly negotiation among the Parties, the Pricing Date for the Issuance of the Consideration Shares is the announcement date of the resolution passed at the 14th meeting of the 8th session of the board of directors of Tongda Venture. The issue price is RMB13.16 per share, which is not less than 90% of the average price of the shares of Tongda Venture for 20 trading days prior to the Pricing Date (RMB13.156 per share), which is in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Measures for the Administration of MAR.
During the period from the Pricing Date to the issue date, if any ex-dividend or ex-right events occur in Tongda Venture, such as distribution of dividend, issue of bonus shares, reserve capitalization or share placement, the issue price for the Consideration Shares will be adjusted according to the relevant regulations of the CSRC and the SSE.
4. Number of shares to be issued
In the Transaction, the estimated consideration of the 100% equity interests in LNSS, to be acquired by Tongda Venture is RMB5.05 billion. Calculated based on such consideration, the consideration will be paid by the issuance of the Consideration Shares by Tongda Venture as follows:
Number
of the
Consideration
Shareholding
Shares to
Shareholders
percentage
Consideration
be issued
(RMB0' 000)
(share)
Liu Yuanzheng
40.99%
207,000.00
157,294,832
Liu Shuangzhong
17.86%
90,200.00
68,541,033
Liu Yanzhen
10.46%
52,800.00
40,121,580
Huijin Investment
6.53%
33,000.00
25,075,987
Huizhi Investment
3.49%
17,600.00
13,373,860
Huili Investment
0.87%
4,400.00
3,343,465
Cinda Investment
15.84%
80,000.00
60,790,273
Cinda Innovation
3.96%
20,000.00
15,197,568
Total
100.00%
505,000.00
383,738,598
The final number of the Consideration Shares to be issued will be determined based on the valuation results of the Target Asset set out in the asset valuation report issued by the asset appraisal agency with qualifications in securities and futures related businesses and filed with the competent state-owned assets administration authority and the final consideration of the Transaction.
During the period from the Pricing Date to the issue date, if any ex-right or ex-dividend events occur in Tongda Venture, such as distribution of dividend, issue of bonus shares or reserve capitalization, the number of the Consideration Shares to be issued will be adjusted accordingly.
5. Place of listing: the SSE.
Transitional Period Arrangement
The Indemnifiers shall guarantee that there is no material adverse change to the Target Asset during the Transitional Period.
Based on the negotiation among the Parties, Tongda Venture would be entitled to the revenue generated from LNSS during the Transitional Period. If LNSS records a loss or a decrease in net assets for other reasons during the Transitional Period, the Indemnifiers would indemnify Tongda Venture by ways of cash within 30 days from the date of issuance of the special audit report.
The Indemnifiers shall share such indemnification amount in proportion to their respective shareholding in LNSS in cash. The Indemnifiers shall share such indemnification shares in proportion of their capital contributions to the Target Company when conducting the Transaction to total capital contributions from the Indemnifiers to the Target Company.
Tongda Venture and the Counterparties agreed that, the last day of the month immediately preceding the month of the Closing Date shall be deemed to be the Target Asset delivery audit base date, and an accounting firm with the qualification in securities related business, engaged by Tongda Venture and agreed by Counterparties, will carry out the audit of profit or loss incurred of the Target Asset during the Transitional Period. The special audit report issued by such accounting firm will be the basis for Tongda Venture and the Counterparties confirming the profit or loss of the Target Asset during the profit or loss vesting period.
During the Transitional Period, LNSS shall not carry out profit distribution or similar acts, and all the shareholders of LNSS confirmed that before entering into the Agreement on Assets Acquisition by Issuance of Shares, LNSS had no arrangements on profit distribution proposed to be carried out or partly carried out.
During the Transitional Period, unless obtaining the consent from Tongda Venture, the Counterparties shall not create any third party rights such as mortgage or pledge over the Target Asset, and shall through the exercise of the shareholder's rights, guarantee the Target Company shall not conduct any act of disposal of assets, make external guarantee or increase its material debt, which are not relevant to the normal production and operation of the Target Company during the Transitional Period.
Completion of the Transaction
1. Before the closing of the Transaction, all the Counterparties are required to complete the following matters in relation to the Transaction:
to assist Tongda Venture to complete legal and business due diligence review and financial audit work in connection with the Transaction;
to complete and provide all legal documents which are in compliance with the provisions of relevant laws, regulations, and regulatory documents and the review requirements of the CSRC.
