HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT - STRUCTURED DEPOSIT

07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

無 錫 盛 力 達 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司

Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Company Limited*

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1289)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT

- STRUCTURED DEPOSIT

On 19 July 2019, the Company subscribed the Structured Deposit from China Merchants Bank, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to subscribe for a wealth management product of Structured Deposit of China Merchants Bank with an aggregate amount of RMB30,000,000. Among the Subscription amount of RMB30,000,000, a total of RMB28,000,000 was financed by the temporarily unused portion of the net proceeds raised from the Listing and a total of RMB2,000,000 was financed by the temporary idle internal funds of the Company.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The Subscription amounts are aggregated in accordance with Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in relation to the Subscription, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are below 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempted from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements, under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 19 July 2019, the Company has subscribed the Structured Deposit from China Merchants Bank. The Structured Deposit comprises Structured Deposit A of a principal of RMB28,000,000, which was financed by the temporarily unused portion of the net proceeds raised from the Listing, and the Structured Deposit B of a principal amount of RMB2,000,000, which was financed by the temporary idle internal funds of the Company.

The major terms of the Structured Deposit are as follows:

Date:

19 July 2019

Parties:

The Company, as the subscriber

China Merchants Bank, as the bank

Name of product:

Structured Deposit (Product code: CWX00356) of China

Merchants

Bank

(招商銀行結構性存款

(產品號碼：

CWX00356))

Term:

367 days commencing from 19 July 2019 to 20 July 2020

Principal amount of the

RMB30,000,000 (being RMB28,000,000 for Structured

Structured Deposit:

Deposit A, and RMB2,000,000 for Structured Deposit B)

Type of product:

Principal-preservation with floating income

Expected income:

The aggregate of the Guaranteed interest and floating interest

shall be calculated in accordance with the following formulae:

Guaranteed interest

Guaranteed interest = principal amount of the Structured

Deposit x 1.75% x actual term of deposit (days)/365 days

Floating interest

The level of floating income is determined with reference to

the London Gold Fixing Price. If the London Gold Fixing

Price on the Specific Observation Date is within the zone of

+/- US$550 per troy ounce comparing to that quoted on 18

July 2019, the Company will be entitled to the floating interest

of 1.69% per annum of the principal amount of the Structured

Deposit and if the London Gold Fixing Price on the Specific

Observation Date is out of the zone of +/- US$550 per troy

ounce comparing to that quoted on 18 July 2019, no floating

interest will be paid to the Company.

Early Termination:

Both the Company and China Merchants Bank do not have

the right of early termination

Maturity:

Upon the end of the term of the Structured Deposit, the

Company will be entitled to 100% of the principal, guaranteed

interest and floating interest (if any).

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE STRUCTURED DEPOSIT AGREEMENTS

At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2019, a special resolution has been passed by the shareholders of the Company whereby, among other things, the Board is authorised to exercise within one year of the approval thereof the investment decision for purchasing wealth management products by utilising temporarily unused portion of the net proceeds of the Company, subject to the cap of RMB35 million. For more details, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 23 April 2019. The Board has resolved to subscribe for Structured Deposit A pursuant to the authority granted to it under the said special resolution.

By subscribing the Structured Deposit, the Company intends to enhance the utilization and efficiency of its temporary idle proceeds raised from the Listing and its temporary idle internal funds, thereby increasing the overall income of the Company while at the same time ensuring that the construction of the committed projects and planned usage of proceeds for such construction will not be affected. The Directors have taken into consideration the normal operation funding needs and liquidity needs of the Group. The Structured Deposit could make a better use of the financial resources of the Company which are currently idle and generate a source of income to the Company and, therefore, the Directors are of the opinion that the terms of the Structured Deposit are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The Subscription amounts are aggregated in accordance with Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in relation to the Subscription, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are below 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempted from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements, under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the research and development, design, manufacture, equipment supply, installation, testing, repair and maintenance of production lines for manufacturing steel wire products in the PRC.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, (i) China Merchants Bank is one of the national joint stock commercial banks in the PRC and is principally engaged in banking business; and (ii) China Merchants Bank and its ultimate beneficial owners are independent third parties of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

''Board''

the board of directors of the Company

''China Merchants

招商銀行 (China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.*), a licensed bank

Bank''

established under the laws of the PRC, the shares of which are

dually listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code:

600036) and the Stock Exchange (stock code: 03968)

''Company''

無錫盛力達科技股份有限公司 (Wuxi Sunlit Science and

Technology Company Limited*), a joint stock company

incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares of

which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1289)

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Listing''

the listing of the H Shares of the Company on the Main Board of

the Stock Exchange on 11 November 2014

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''London Gold Fixing

the afternoon fixing price of gold per troy ounce quoted in US$

Price''

by The London Gold Market (published by the London Bullion

Market Association)

''PRC''

The People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this

announcement, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

''RMB''

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

''Specific Observation

means 16 July 2020

Date''

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Structured Deposit''

principal-preservation and floating income structured deposit

product with an aggregate amount of RMB30,000,000 offered by

China Merchants Bank

''Structured

the structured deposit the Company subscribed from China

Deposit A''

Merchants Bank on 19 July 2019 in relation to the Subscription

which was financed by the temporary unused portion of the net

proceeds of the Company raised from the Listing

''Structured

the structured deposit the Company subscribed from China

Deposit B''

Merchants Bank on 19 July 2019 in relation to the Subscription

which was financed by the temporary idle internal funds of the

Company

''Subscription''

the subscription of wealth management product of the

Structured Deposit

''US$''

US dollar, the lawful currency of the United States

''%''

per cent

By order of the Board of

無錫盛力達科技股份有限公司

Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Company Limited*

Zhang Degang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Degang and Mr. Zhang Deqiang, the non-executive Directors are Ms. Zhang Jinghua and Mr. Gao Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Chaojian, Mr. Ho Yuk Ming, Hugo and Mr. Gao Fuping.

  • For identification purpose only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:04 UTC
