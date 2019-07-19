Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT - STRUCTURED DEPOSIT

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE STRUCTURED DEPOSIT AGREEMENTS

At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2019, a special resolution has been passed by the shareholders of the Company whereby, among other things, the Board is authorised to exercise within one year of the approval thereof the investment decision for purchasing wealth management products by utilising temporarily unused portion of the net proceeds of the Company, subject to the cap of RMB35 million. For more details, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 23 April 2019. The Board has resolved to subscribe for Structured Deposit A pursuant to the authority granted to it under the said special resolution.

By subscribing the Structured Deposit, the Company intends to enhance the utilization and efficiency of its temporary idle proceeds raised from the Listing and its temporary idle internal funds, thereby increasing the overall income of the Company while at the same time ensuring that the construction of the committed projects and planned usage of proceeds for such construction will not be affected. The Directors have taken into consideration the normal operation funding needs and liquidity needs of the Group. The Structured Deposit could make a better use of the financial resources of the Company which are currently idle and generate a source of income to the Company and, therefore, the Directors are of the opinion that the terms of the Structured Deposit are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The Subscription amounts are aggregated in accordance with Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in relation to the Subscription, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are below 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempted from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements, under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the research and development, design, manufacture, equipment supply, installation, testing, repair and maintenance of production lines for manufacturing steel wire products in the PRC.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, (i) China Merchants Bank is one of the national joint stock commercial banks in the PRC and is principally engaged in banking business; and (ii) China Merchants Bank and its ultimate beneficial owners are independent third parties of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).